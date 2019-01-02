Doors open at Ireland’s massive sport and science centre

Explorium, a new sport and science centre overlooking Dublin city, has opened and it includes a large Tesla coil room.

While Ireland has yet to open a science museum, the country has welcomed a new sport and science centre. Called Explorium, the centre contains more than 300 exhibits spanning 110,000 sq ft on the Dublin Mountains near Sandyford.

Similar in mission to the Science Gallery based in Trinity College Dublin, those behind Explorium said its aim is to ignite curiosity in people both young and old, particularly when it comes to science.

One of the big attractions for the centre is its Lightning Room, containing Ireland’s first public Tesla coil. Invented by legendary inventor Nikola Tesla, the coil can be used to generate sounds – including music – by controlling the current flowing through it, with visitors able to get as close as 10ft from it.

Those who consider themselves the daredevil type will also be able to try out the G-force anti-gravity loop where visitors are harnessed into a bicycle and rotate 360 degrees on a circular track.

There is also a dedicated sports science unit that aims to assist young athletes in maximising their sporting potential and minimising injury risk. This includes training the next generation of athletes using software and equipment to teach visitors about anatomy, biology, nutrition, physiology and sports psychology.

The Maker’s Lab, as you would imagine, is for children and adults looking to make (and break) things. They can learn about electric circuits, motors, gears, torque and force transference with the electric car project.

In the Senses exhibit, visitors will be able to test their sensory abilities compared to animals with extraordinary abilities, exploring bio-electricity, magneto-reception and thermos-reception.

Filmmakers will also get the chance to try out the MovieWorld studios to learn about the history of filmmaking and the different tricks and techniques that can be used to craft a piece of video content.