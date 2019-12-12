NCAD and Tympany Medical consortium awarded €3.2m grant

The consortium is developing a medical device called EyeVu, which aims to deliver a miniaturised ‘eyeball’ endoscope camera which enables clinicians to see around corners with unparalleled precision.

On Wednesday (11 December), the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) announced that it has been awarded a Government grant to develop an innovative medical device through its product design department.

NCAD is part of a consortium led by Galway-based medtech start-up Tympany Medical. Also working on the project are UCD’s Centre for Micro and Nano Manufacturing Technology (UCD-MNMT) and Shannon-based Gentian Services.

A total of €3.2m in funding has been awarded to the consortium from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

The consortium

The consortium is working on the development of EyeVu, which aims to deliver a disruptive, miniaturised ‘eyeball’ endoscope camera, which will allow clinicians to see around corners with unparalleled precision.

EyeVu is one of 16 projects for which funding has been allocated under the DTIF. The eligible products selected by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation went through a rigorous and competitive evaluation process, involving screening and interviews by panels of international experts.

NCAD’s role in the project sees the college’s product design department working in three areas of the development, including the contextual inquiry, human factors validation and the sustainable design of the device for the circular economy.

UCD-MNMT will lead the development of the optoelectronics and miniaturisation of the device, while Gentian Services will be responsible for designing the device for manufacture.

Commenting on the grant, NCAD’s course coordinator for the MSc in Medical Device Design, Enda O’Dowd, said: “We are delighted to have been granted funding by the Government under this important initiative, which brings the higher education sector together with enterprises to deliver new technologies that benefit society.

“EyeVu builds on the experience of NCAD Medical Device Design in leading human-centred research and innovation in the medical device sector and we look forward to working with our partners on this exciting project.”