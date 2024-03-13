€1.25m awarded by SFI to boost State research

The selected researchers will collaborate on multiple State projects investigating electric vehicles, AI, healthcare and more.

The Irish Government has selected 14 researchers to receive a funding boost under the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Public Service Fellowship programme.

This programme offers academic researchers an opportunity to be temporarily seconded to Government departments and agencies to work on various collaborative research projects. The 14 projects will receive combined funding of €1.25m.

The selected researchers will work on projects investigating various areas, including electric vehicles, AI, healthcare and food security.

The announcement was made today (13 March) by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD. The SFI programme is being co-funded by multiple partners include the Environmental Protection Agency, Geological Survey Ireland and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

“Research plays a significant role in helping Government and public sector address national and global challenges, including climate change, health and wellbeing, food security, transport and digital transformation,” Harris said.

“This targeted immersion and integration of research expertise in our public service represents a win-win partnership for participating researchers and government entities alike, and fully aligns with departmental efforts to strengthen connectivity between the sectors.”

One of the projects that will be supported by a researcher secondment aims to improve acoustic vehicle alerting systems for EVs to help pedestrians with hearing difficulties. Another project aims to create ethical guidelines for the use of AI in the Irish public service.

Dr Ruth Freeman, the director of science for society at SFI, said there is “significant opportunity” to advance evidence-based approaches within the public sector through “meaningful engagement with the academic research community”.

“The SFI Public Service Fellowship programme facilitates connection between researchers and Government bodies to help enhance service delivery and inform policymaking,” Freeman said. “Promoting those potentially transformative engagements enables researchers to apply their expertise to pressing public policy challenges, while developing their skills and accessing career development opportunities.”

In 2020, 12 researchers received €700,000 under the programme to work on various projects. This included investigating implications of drones, the development of geothermal energy in Ireland and using blockchain in public services.

