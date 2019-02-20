TU Dublin and Intel announce seven new scholarships after partnership

Ireland’s newest university and Intel have officially announced a five-year partnership that will see the opening of a new auditorium, among other things.

Following a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2017, Technological University (TU) Dublin and US tech giant Intel have officially agreed a five-year partnership that aims to benefit the former’s infrastructure and scholarships.

The announcement was made at an event on the TU Dublin Grangegorman campus attended by Government Ministers and Intel Ireland’s general manager, Eamonn Sinnott.

The partnership has three main focuses, the first of which will be the opening of the Intel Auditorium, a 250-seater lecture theatre located in the Central Quad area of the Grangegorman campus in September 2020.

Secondly, the partnership will fund the Intel Awards programme, which provides scholarships to TU Dublin students in the disciplines of mechanical, design, electrical and electronic engineering.

Thirdly, the Intel Women in Technology scholarship will be awarded to a TU student ambassador who will work to encourage younger women to pursue a career in science and technology.

“This year Intel celebrates 30 years of operations in Ireland, and central to our continued success has been a vibrant education system that has produced world-class graduates,” Sinnott said at the announcement.

“Through this partnership with TU Dublin, we can explore ways to work across that spectrum of learning, all under one academic roof. In particular, the focus of technological universities on science and technology programmes that deliver practical, industry-orientated experiences is vitally important.”

Meanwhile, TU Dublin president Prof David FitzPatrick added: “We are delighted to see our relationship with Intel strengthen and look forward to working on many exciting collaborations and, in particular, exploring new avenues of education for careers in the high-tech manufacturing sector.”

The seven scholarship recipients were revealed as:

Electrical and electronic engineering scholars

David Hurley

Muharram Bensaad

Viswanada Kaniappa Naicken

Mechanical and design engineering scholars

Bryan Whelan

Mark Marca

Sally Al Mashadani

Women in Technology scholar

Emma Murphy