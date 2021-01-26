TU Dublin partners with Autodesk on new construction education centre

The €22m centre for construction education will be located at TU Dublin in Broombridge.

Software company Autodesk has committed 10 years of support to TU Dublin’s new hub for construction education, with the aim of preparing graduates in Ireland for careers in a “rapidly changing” sector.

The new €22m Centre of Excellence for Construction Education, Research, Enterprise and Innovation will be located at TU Dublin’s campus in Broombridge, Cabra. Construction is due to begin later this year.

Autodesk, which is known for software products such as AutoCAD, is one of several founding partners and investors in the centre. TU Dublin said other partners will be announced soon.

As part of its partnership, Autodesk will develop a designated space in the new centre to provide training to staff and students through the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

President of TU Dublin, Prof David FitzPatrick, said the centre will support “a radical rethinking” in how the technological university delivers architecture, engineering and construction education in Ireland.

It already offers courses in areas such as construction technology, construction management, digital construction analytics and architectural technology.

Jim Lynch, vice-president and general manager of Autodesk Construction Solutions, added that the new facilities will help prepare graduates for careers in the modern construction sector.

“Construction is rapidly changing, with thousands of jobs set to be created over the next 10 years – some of which don’t even exist today.

“The future of design and construction will require all project stakeholders to adopt new methodologies and skills to thrive in this era of automation and digitisation. It is critical the industry has consistent access to skilled talent, who will also act as enablers for technology adoption.”

Autodesk employees in Dublin will also be given opportunities for educational and professional development through courses at TU Dublin. Martin Gurren, site leader for Autodesk Dublin, said the partnership builds on a “longstanding relationship” with the university.

“The industry and academia collaboration ensures a pipeline of skilled and talented graduates from our third-level institutions,” Gurren added. “This development will help to drive performance in the Irish construction sector through talent and technology.”