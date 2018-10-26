Weekend Takeaway: From brainwave breakthroughs to blockchain

This weekend, enjoy some essential reading on everything from a new device that is said to enhance crucial brainwaves, to blockchain’s potential when it comes to agriculture in Ireland.
New brainwave device shown to boost memory performance
Researchers at University of California, Davis, have revealed a device they claim enhances brainwaves crucial to our ability to recall information.
How could blockchain transform the Irish beef industry?
A new report from Deloitte, Beefing Up The Blockchain, identifies several ways blockchain could improve the beef supply chain.
A Labrador dog’s colour could be linked to a lower life expectancy
When it comes to choosing a particular colour of Labrador dog, it might be worth bearing in mind that going with a chocolate-coloured one could see you getting another new dog sooner than you think.
Ireland reveals tough new rules for landlords using Airbnb
Under tough new rules, professional landlords will have to secure commercial planning permission from their local authority in order to lease their properties on a short-term basis.
Zendesk co-founder Morten Primdahl shares his secrets to success
“I think when people leave university, they vastly underestimate themselves and their capabilities. They should strive to find a place where they can be creative and be part of the solution … not just being told what to do.”
10 cool start-ups from Cambridge to watch
This picturesque university city is home to some cutting-edge AI and big-data start-ups.
6 tips for someone who wants to be a software developer
What are the secrets to success in software development?
State of AI in Europe: How EQ is core to the business
Research jointly conducted by Microsoft and EY delves into the impact AI will have on core business processes.
National Broadband Plan could be six times more expensive than planned
While an exact figure has not been reported, it is estimated the final cost of the NBP could be close to – if not more than – €3bn, making it six times more expensive than the original estimate of €500m.
‘I think people don’t focus enough on accessibility in tech’
“If the people calling the shots take it more seriously, the people creating the websites will have to as well. It’s similar to how performance has become more important.”