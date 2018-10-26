Weekend Takeaway: From brainwave breakthroughs to blockchain

This weekend, enjoy some essential reading on everything from a new device that is said to enhance crucial brainwaves, to blockchain’s potential when it comes to agriculture in Ireland.

Researchers at University of California, Davis, have revealed a device they claim enhances brainwaves crucial to our ability to recall information.

A new report from Deloitte, Beefing Up The Blockchain, identifies several ways blockchain could improve the beef supply chain.

When it comes to choosing a particular colour of Labrador dog, it might be worth bearing in mind that going with a chocolate-coloured one could see you getting another new dog sooner than you think.

Under tough new rules, professional landlords will have to secure commercial planning permission from their local authority in order to lease their properties on a short-term basis.

“I think when people leave university, they vastly underestimate themselves and their capabilities. They should strive to find a place where they can be creative and be part of the solution … not just being told what to do.”

This picturesque university city is home to some cutting-edge AI and big-data start-ups.

What are the secrets to success in software development?

Research jointly conducted by Microsoft and EY delves into the impact AI will have on core business processes.

While an exact figure has not been reported, it is estimated the final cost of the NBP could be close to – if not more than – €3bn, making it six times more expensive than the original estimate of €500m.

“If the people calling the shots take it more seriously, the people creating the websites will have to as well. It’s similar to how performance has become more important.”