Salesforce to hire 2,000 people ahead of 2025 software launch

The company will need to add to its existing employee roster in order to successfully launch new AI features.

US-based cloud software company Salesforce has announced intentions to hire an additional 2,000 new salespeople in order to meet AI demands ahead of the upcoming February 2025 launch of the second generation of its Agentforce technology. The business had previously reported it would make available 1,000 new roles, however, the latest figures are double that.

Agentforce is an AI platform that allows companies to build and customise generative AI agents to augment employee work and integrate into company workflows. Since announcing the positions, CEO Marc Benioff has said that there has already been 9,000 referrals for the 2,000 open jobs, which are mainly in the area of sales specialising in AI.

It is a positive sign for the company, which previously announced intentions to lay off 10pc of its global workforce and close a number of offices worldwide, as part of plans to scale back in a challenging economy. In 2023, the platform held an ‘AI Day’ in New York to mark its continued commitment to the tech. At the event, Benioff delved deeper into what the public can expect in terms of a long-term AI expansion strategy.

Speaking on the company’s potential to transform through AI, Benioff stated: “Agentforce 2.0 takes our revolutionary Salesforce digital labour platform to another level, with new reasoning, integration and customisation features that supercharge autonomous agents with unprecedented levels of intelligence, precision and accuracy.

“We’re seamlessly bringing together AI, data, apps, and automation with humans to reshape how work gets done.”

SiliconRepublic.com also previously spoke with Carolan Lennon, the country manager of Salesforce Ireland and former CEO of telecoms company Eir, as part of The Leaders’ Room podcast. During the conversation, Lennon discussed her career trajectory, her advice for organisational leaders and how the growth of AI will transform the industry.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.