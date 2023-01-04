Salesforce to cut 10pc of its staff numbers worldwide

Salesforce employs around 2,000 people in Ireland and last year it underwent several leadership changes both in Ireland and internationally.

Salesforce has become the latest company in recent months to announce it is laying off a percentage of its staff.

Reuters reported today (4 January) that the US tech company is going to lay off around 10pc of its total global workforce. It will also close some of its offices around the world as part of its cutback plans.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” co-chief executive officer Marc Benioff said in a letter to employees.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”

In March 2022, it appointed ex-Eir CEO Carolan Lennon as country leader for Ireland.

At the time Lennon took over, Salesforce’s Ireland and UK CEO Zahra Bahrololoumi described Ireland as “an important market and talent hub for Salesforce”.

It is not yet known how today’s news will affect the company’s Irish staff.

In December, Salesforce’s global leadership underwent a few changes, with Benioff’s co-CEO Bret Taylor announcing that he would be stepping down from the company as of 31 January 2023.

Benioff will continue to lead Salesforce as sole CEO following Taylor’s departure.

Salesforce had already cut a lot of its staff in 2020 despite enjoying very strong earnings in the second quarter of that year. It said it was laying off around 1,000 staff globally amid plans to position the company for future growth.

These cuts came following layoffs at a host of other tech companies in recent months, including Stripe, Intercom, Meta, Shopify, Snap, Patreon, Twilio and Amazon.

Salesforce in Ireland was established in 2000 as the SaaS company’s European headquarters.

