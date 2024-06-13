The Leaders’ Room: Managing the room’s energy with Salesforce’s Carolan Lennon

The final episode of The Leaders’ Room’s first season features Carolan Lennon, who leads Salesforce in Ireland. This series has been created in partnership with IDA Ireland. Watch out for season two coming soon.

Each fortnight, The Leaders’ Room podcast sees host Ann O’Dea get up close and personal with the Irish-based leaders of some of the world’s leading technology, health-tech, finance and engineering companies with operations in Ireland.

As well as getting their insights on the nature of good leadership, the series also gets their expert views on the trends that are shaping their sectors.

In this episode, we speak to former Eir CEO, and current country manager of Salesforce, Carolan Lennon, and we explore the importance of values-based leadership, and the benefits of a style that is calm and consistent.

Salesforce is a pioneer in customer relationship management (CRM), offering cloud-based software that helps manage companies’ relationships with their customers. The company has been in Ireland since 2000, and in 2023 it opened its new Salesforce Tower in Dublin, the largest Salesforce office in Europe.

It is an interesting time to chat with Lennon, as the company explores the role of generative AI in the customer relationship process. Lennon has some great advice on how to get started with a data strategy and then develop the right use cases from there, while maintaining the integrity and security of your data.

