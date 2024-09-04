Tekenable to create 20 Irish jobs for its aviation division

The ‘remote-first’ company is growing its Irish workforce as it plans to draw more aviation lessors to its Tekaviation system.

Dublin-headquartered company Tekenable is creating 20 new jobs in Ireland as it launches a specialist system for aviation leasing customers.

These new jobs will be created over the next four years and will include sales, development, support, marketing and management roles. The company has a Dublin office but says it is “remote-first” and is currently recruiting for several permanent roles in Ireland.

The company is hiring for its new system called Tekaviation, which is designed to support aviation lessors as they move away from legacy systems. Tekenable said this system was designed by experts for the leasing industry and speaks the language of the sector.

Tekenable said Tekaviation is scalable and can be integrated easily into existing systems. It features a contracts module to ensure leasing agreements are accurate and compliant with automated compliance checks. The system also provides real-time updates to minimise errors and legal risks.

“Tekaviation is the start of a business transformation specifically for aircraft lessors which will streamline the decision-making process across origination, contracts and finance,” said Tekenable group commercial officer Padraig McCarthy. “It’s human-led, AI-assisted decision-making and will evolve with business needs.”

Founded in 2002, Tekenable is an IT services provider that works with clients to deploy low-code and cloud tech. The company operates in various countries including the UK, Spain, Hungary, the Nordics and UAE, as well as Ireland.

Tekenable has won many awards including a Microsoft Partner of the Year for 2021 and was named a Great Place to Work in Ireland this year.

The company has expanded its offerings in recent years to keep up with tech developments. Last year, it established a dedicated data analytics and AI department, expanding its team by 20 – those roles are expected to be filled by the end of this year.

Also last year, Tekenable acquired Salesforce specialists Tether to enhance its Salesforce expertise for clients and announced 10 new roles at its ESG practice. In 2022, it teamed up with Fexco to create 75 new tech jobs in Dublin and Kerry.

