Dublin’s Tekenable acquires Salesforce specialist firm Tether

Tekenable plans to use the skills of Tether to boost its own services and try to create one of the largest Salesforce practices in Ireland and the UK.

Digital services company Tekenable has acquired specialist consulting company Tether to create an enhanced Salesforce practice for clients.

As a gold Salesforce partner, Dublin-headquartered Tether offers various services to help clients meet their business improvement projects through the use of the Salesforce platform. The company was founded in 2016 and has 18 staff across Ireland and the UK.

Tekenable plans to use Tether to boost its current Salesforce practice and strengthen its cloud offering. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, a team from Tether will join Tekenable in Ireland and the UK, bringing new expertise to the company in sectors such as telecoms, manufacturing, medical, energy, retail and logistics. Tether MD John Hennessy said the team will fit with Tekenable as the companies have “shared vision and values”.

“Being able to offer deep technology skills coupled with industry-experience at scale is critical to getting ahead in the market,” Hennessy said. “As a leading Salesforce partner, we have those skills, and Tekenable has the scale.”

Based in Dublin, Tekenable delivers digital services through low-code platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises across Ireland, the UK, Spain, Hungary and the UAE. It was established in 2002 and currently employs more than 165 people.

Last August, it teamed up with Fexco to co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 products and Salesforce cloud products and services, creating 75 jobs in Dublin and Kerry in the process. In March, Tekenable established an ESG consultancy practice to help customers make their business more sustainable, creating 10 jobs.

Tekenable group CEO Nick Connors said the acquisition of Tether will result in “one of the largest Salesforce practices” in Ireland and the UK.

“With this acquisition, we are continuing to invest in our Salesforce growth plans with the combined practice of Tekenable and Tether strengthening our delivery of a comprehensive suite of cloud services and expertise to support our clients’ ambitions,”

“With a continued focus on growth in the UK, the experience and the client base that Tether has in the UK is a fantastic fit for Tekenable – both strategically and culturally.”

