AWS teams up with AI start-up Hugging Face to help developers

Based in New York, Hugging Face is a software start-up on a mission to ‘democratise good machine learning’. And now it has AWS on board.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is collaborating with machine learning software start-up Hugging Face to make generative AI more accessible and cost-efficient.

The partnership will see AWS and Hugging Face train and deploy large language and vision models used to create generative AI applications that can perform tasks ranging from text summarisation, answering questions and writing essays to code and image generation.

Building, training and deploying large language and vision models, such as OpenAI’s voguish ChatGPT AI tool, is an expensive and time-consuming process that requires expertise in machine learning. This makes it hard to work on for many developers not working for big companies.

New York-based Hugging Face, which pitches itself as a start-up on a mission to “democratise good machine learning”, hopes that the partnership will make it easier for developers to access AWS services and deploy Hugging Face models specifically for generative AI applications.

Hugging Face said yesterday (21 February) that the aim is to “accelerate the availability of next-generation machine learning models” by making them more accessible to the machine learning community and helping developers “achieve the highest performance at the lowest cost”.

“Machine learning is quickly becoming embedded in all applications. As its impact on every sector of the economy comes into focus, it’s more important than ever to ensure every developer can access and assess the latest models,” the company posted on GitHub.

“The partnership with AWS paves the way toward this future by making it faster and easier to build, train and deploy the latest machine learning models in the cloud using purpose-built tools.”

AWS has been developing and using generative AI in its cloud services for a while now. Amazon uses AI to help its AI assistant Alexa to interact with users billions of times each week, and new experiences such as Create with Alexa is increasingly using generative AI, according to Amazon.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.