Canada pumps billions to create AI jobs and boost research

Justin Trudeau, the country’s prime minister, said that AI job growth in Canada increased by nearly a third in the past year – one of the highest growths in any sector.

Canada is introducing a spate of measures to boost jobs and research in the AI sector as it joins a growing list of countries trying to make the most of the emerging technology.

In an announcement yesterday (7 April), Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a C$2.4bn funding package from the country’s upcoming budget to “seize every opportunity in the economy of the future” while also ensuring AI is developed and implemented in a safe and responsible manner.

Trudeau said Canada was one of the first countries to introduce a national AI strategy and has invested more than C$2bn since 2017 to support AI innovation.

“AI is already unlocking massive growth in industries across the economy. Many Canadians are already feeling the benefits of using AI to work smarter and faster. The rapid advance of generative AI today will unlock immense economic potential for Canada, significantly improving productivity and reducing the time workers have to spend on repetitive tasks,” he said.

“Researchers and companies in Canada are also using AI to create incredible new innovations and job opportunities across all facets of the Canadian economy, from drug discovery to energy efficiency to housing innovation.”

According to Trudeau, AI job growth in Canada increased by nearly a third in the past year, which was among the highest growths in any sector. He also noted that most AI jobs pay “well above” the national average income.

Canada’s AI advantage is undeniable. We’re investing to secure that advantage – and the immense economic potential that AI holds – for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/UpPRNSon4T — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 8, 2024

From the package announced yesterday, C$2bn will be invested in building and providing access to computing capabilities and tech infrastructure for AI start-ups and researchers. A further C$200m will go towards helping AI start-ups in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and manufacturing to bring new technologies to the market.

Workers negatively impacted by AI, such as those involved in more creative pursuits, will benefit from a C$50m fund for new skills training. Meanwhile, a new Canadian AI Safety Institute will help the country protect against the risks of “advanced or nefarious” AI systems, including to specific communities.

“Today’s announcement is about investing in innovation and economic growth to secure Canada’s world-leading AI advantage today and for generations to come,” Trudeau continued. “This will create good-paying opportunities for every generation, boost innovation across the economy, raise productivity and accelerate economic growth.”

Globally, there has been a lot of activity around investing in and regulating the AI space. Last month, the UN adopted a landmark resolution proposed by the US on the promotion of “safe, secure and trustworthy” AI systems. The resolution came just a week after the EU finally adopted the AI Act in a landslide vote.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.