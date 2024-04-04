OpenAI says users can now edit images on Dall-E through ChatGPT

Whether on the web or a smartphone, business and premium users of ChatGPT will be able to make targeted edits to images generated by the AI model.

OpenAI has said that paid users of ChatGPT can now edit images using its Dall-E image creator by prompting the AI model to make specific changes.

In an update this week, OpenAI said that the Dall-E editor interface enables business and premium users to edit images created by the AI by selecting an area of the image to edit and describing changes in the chat. This is now available through ChatGPT.

Users can also provide a prompt with their desired edit in the conversation panel – without having to select a certain part of the image. However, only images generated by Dall-E can be edited at this time.

OpenAI gave the example of an AI-generated image of a cat. When using the editing tool, users can select the area around the cat’s face and prompt the AI to change its expression. This can increase the accuracy of intended changes in a task that can often be hard to do without changing other elements of the image.

In a video posted on X, the company showed how a user added bows to the ears of a poodle celebrating at a birthday party.

You can now edit DALL·E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android. pic.twitter.com/AJvHh5ftKB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 3, 2024

The image editing feature can be accessed on ChatGPT across multiple platforms, including web, iOS and Android.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco-based AI start-up said it has started rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT without needing to sign up for an account to make it easier to “experience the potential of AI”.

Last week, OpenAI started offering limited access to a text-to-voice generation platform called Voice Engine, which can create a synthetic voice based on a 15-second clip of someone’s voice. Before that, it shared some surreal videos created by visual artists and directors using Sora, its AI text-to-video model unveiled in February.

OpenAI was one of several big names in AI to sign a letter recently calling on everyone to build AI technology in a way that improves people’s lives.

