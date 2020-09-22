Cork legaltech firm Bundledocs raises €600,000

Cork-based software business Bundledocs has raised €600,000 to accelerate its global growth plans and expand its team.

Today (22 September), Cork-based Bundledocs announced that it has secured €600,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

The business began in 2005 as Brief Builder, which was a desktop application for quickly building legal briefs. In 2010, it rebranded to Bundledocs and shifted to cloud-first software.

It now creates cloud-based tech to help legal professionals create document bundles, binders and booklets, and is led by chief executive Brian Kenneally.

“Today’s announcement marks a real step change for us as a company,” Kenneally said. “We started out with a small team and I am very proud of the tremendous amount we have achieved to date. The last two years has seen Bundledocs scale rapidly.”

He added that the firm’s client base has grown to include some of the world’s top 200 law firms, as well as government departments in the UK, Australia, Ireland and the US.

Funding plans

With the €600,000 investment, Bundledocs plans to accelerate its global growth through investment in product development, along with sales and marketing.

The company is headquartered in Cork and has a newly opened office in Sydney. Bundledocs plans to double its team within the next three months, while expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It will add five new jobs to its Cork team in the areas of product development, sales and marketing.

Bundledocs currently has more than 700 clients across 34 countries, working primarily within the legal sector. According to the company, demand for its software has grown 40pc in recent months as professionals in the legal space switched to remote working.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many sectors, including the legal sector, have had to adapt very quickly to a new way of working,” Kenneally said. “Bundledocs is perfectly positioned to support traditionally paper-heavy sectors such as the legal profession as they increasingly rely on digital methods of communication.

“We are revolutionising this space by creating a cloud-first, completely paperless workflow that not only reduces paper waste but decreases costs and creates significant efficiencies for our clients.”

Niall McEvoy, manager of high-potential start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, added: “Bundledocs is a fantastic example of an innovative Irish company who identified a growing challenge and trend for a sector and designed an effective solution.

“The calibre of their clients and their recent growth are a testament to both the quality of their product and its longevity as industries adapt to working remotely for the long term.”