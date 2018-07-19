Code Institute partners with JobStreet in south-east Asia expansion

Irish firm Code Institute is partnering with a leading online employment marketplace to bring its coding bootcamp to south-east Asia.

Code Institute has partnered with JobStreet Education, the training-providing arm of major Asian online employment marketplace, JobStreet.com. Code Institute’s globally recognised diploma in software development will be offered to potential students in south-east Asia.

The course from Code Institute is the first university-accredited coding bootcamp available from JobStreet Education. Figures from south-east Asia show a growing ICT skills gap, but both companies want to close this through educational opportunities.

High demand for Code Institute course expected

In both Malaysia and Singapore, the tech sector is experiencing the highest growth among all industrial areas. This, coupled with rising salaries in IT careers, means that there will likely be high demand for the course.

Code Institute’s courses are now growing in popularity across various countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland. More than 1,800 training providers around the world offer its courses, which are credit-rated by Edinburgh Napier University.

The firm, founded in 2014, also collaborates closely with an industry advisory council including multinational firms such as Accenture and PayPal to help ensure the course material is relevant and useful to current job market demands.

Bridging the skills gap

Jim Cassidy, CEO of Code Institute, said, “We have been targeting the Asian market for some time now and are delighted to be working with the leading player in the south-east Asian career conversion market to help bridge the skills gap. We look forward to further growth and new opportunities with JobStreet.”

Lautaro Fernandez, general manager of JobStreet Education, said, “We’re very excited to be bringing Code Institute’s offering to our audience and market. Tech industry demands for full-stack and software development roles in south-east Asia are at an all-time high, showing the need for quality education in this sector to allow prospective students to maximise their chances in this arena.

“With a globally recognised and accredited course delivered online we feel we’ll be in the best position to help those aspiring to enter the software development job market.”