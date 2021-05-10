Applications for Donegal’s new tech accelerator are now open

Donegal Scale-X is looking for start-ups with potential for fast growth in ICT, fintech, health science and other tech-based industries.

A new technology accelerator is looking for start-ups looking to grow their business from Donegal.

Launched by the county’s Local Enterprise Office, Donegal Scale-X looking for start-ups with potential for fast growth in ICT, fintech, health science, medical and other tech-based industries.

The accelerator will have a particular focus on spin-outs from existing firms in the region, and on introducing participants to potential investment funds.

Applications are now open to businesses from anywhere in the world, as long as they show a commitment to growing their business from Donegal. The programme will select 10 teams to participate in the programme.

The Local Enterprise Office in Donegal is working with Journey Partners to implement the Donegal Scale-X programme. Journey Partners works with corporates, funding bodies and start-ups to help start-ups to scale, focussing on early-stage companies to help them reach their first major milestones.

The accelerator is looking for founders that “have a unique insight into their industry, borne out of deep industry expertise or an evident passion for their space, as well as solutions that solve a distinct customer problem”.

Michael Tunney, head of enterprise Donegal, said the programme aims to give participants a deep understanding of the metrics that can drive success as well as the skills to build financial models that stand up to investor scrutiny.

“The programme will also provide mentorship from leaders in their field, who have already scaled businesses from Donegal – people like Gillian Doyle of Cerebreon – so participants will get valuable insights and advice on ways to adapt their business model as necessary,” he said.

Brenda Hegarty, assistant head of enterprise, said: “Donegal Scale-X is seeking founders that have a unique insight into their industry, borne out of deep industry expertise or an evident passion for their space, as well as solutions that solve a distinct customer problem.

“Every application will be reviewed, and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed on a rolling basis, so I would encourage anyone interested to get your application in before the deadline.”

Applications are open until midday on 24 May. Successful applicants will be informed on the week of 31 May and the programme will kick off on 9 June. More information is available here.