Addaptiv IT takes top prize at Prep4Seed pitching event

Addaptiv IT was one of 12 start-ups that completed the Prep4Seed programme, while Omuu Pet received the Best Pitch award at the programme’s finale.

Design and manufacturing start-up Addaptiv IT has been awarded the One to Watch prize at an investor pitch at Enterprise Ireland’s headquarters.

The start-up was one of 12 ambitious companies pitching their ideas to angel investors and VCs, marking the end of their time in the Prep4Seed programme. This 12-week programme is facilitated by Enterprise Ireland and the four Irish Business Innovation Centres (BICs) – AxisBIC, Furthr, South East BIC and WestBIC.

The programme is designed to prepare start-ups for seed investment and pitching to investors. These 12 start-ups engaged in a series of masterclasses and one-to-one meetings before pitching for up to €14.6m in investment.

“The ambition and capability of Ireland’s start-ups has never been higher than it is today,” said Enterprise Ireland divisional manager Leo McAdams. “The evidence is clear in the calibre of talent and innovation demonstrated by the 12 start-ups spread across a range of sectors that are pitching today.”

Addaptiv IT aims to tackle global supply chain issues through its additive manufacturing (more commonly known as 3D printing) methods and is looking to work with various sectors including industrial, aerospace, automotive and medical.

“This recognition validates our vision and the hard work of our dedicated team,” said Addaptiv CEO and founder William Nolan. “We are excited about the future and hugely grateful for the support of the Prep4Seed programme and how it has shaped our investor pitch and supporting us in raising investment.”

Omuu Pet, a start-up developing a premium hypoallergenic insect protein dog food, received the Best Pitch award at the event.

To date 54 start-ups have participated in the 12-week Prep4Seed programme. Last year saw Irish autotech start-up Hibra Design win the One to Watch prize at the investor event. Skippio, a fan experience management app and a previous Start-up of the Week, received the Best Pitch award at the event.

