Dublin’s Snapfix lands €1.75m to develop building management platform

Snapfix will use the investment to further develop its building management software, create new partnerships and fuel sales growth.

Irish start-up Snapfix has received €1.75m in a funding round, backed by US investment group Sator Grove Holdings, to develop its building management platform.

The Dublin-based company has created photo-based task-management software designed for team communication and collaboration. The platform allows users to share photos and messages relating to tasks to be completed in buildings and facilities, and is designed for multilingual teams.

Snapfix’s management tool is currently used in hotels, universities, residential buildings, commercial offices and manufacturing facilities, with customers including Cork Airport, Hilton, Marriott, Radisson, OCS and DHL. Customer uses include fire safety, maintenance, cleaning and field service.

Snapfix was founded in 2019 by Paul McCarthy, a software engineer and property manager, and the business is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire.

In January 2020, McCarthy won the Lead Entrepreneur award in Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme. Towards the end of 2020, Snapfix said it planned to double its headcount after it raised €1.5m in a pre-Series A funding round.

McCarthy said the latest investment will go towards the technical development of the Snapfix platform, assist with the expansion of new strategic partnerships and fuel international sales growth.

“The focus is on Ireland, the UK and the US, where significant progress has already been made,” McCarthy said.

“The management and maintenance of buildings is a massive global problem, with many still using old and inefficient solutions, including pen and paper. Snapfix is mobile first, with a relentless focus on simplicity, instantly turning every building into a ‘smart building’.”

McCarthy said his platform combines photos and traffic light colour coding into a simple system that allows everyone to communicate and complete tasks effectively, as “everything starts with a photo”.

“We are perfectly aligned with Sator Grove’s principles and long-term thinking. We look forward to tackling the global opportunity, and making an impact on the world,” McCarthy added.

Co-CEO of Sator Grove Holdings, Paul Buser, said: “We back ambitious and edifying companies, and Snapfix is executing a vision to empower people around the world to do their daily work with more joy, simplicity and effectiveness. Over time, we believe the reach of the company and its products is almost limitless.”

