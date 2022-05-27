Long road ahead: report says European women in VC need support

The first pan-European report into the state of gender diversity in VC funding in Europe shows women general partners have significantly less investment power than men.

European Women in VC has published its first report into the state of gender diversity across the venture capital sector in Europe. It covers 27 EU countries and the UK.

The group was set up to advocate for more funding for women-led VCs. Its members are spread out all over Europe. It commissioned intelligence firm IDC to carry out a mix of desk and survey research of more than 400 venture firms managing each at least €25m in AUM.

Findings indicated that, on average, 85pc of VC general partners are male, while 15pc are women. The number of women general partners must increase to achieve a balanced gender structure at the VC funding level in Europe, according to the report. Women general partners also need access to larger pools of capital if they want to exert influence on the start-up market and be able to follow on with portfolio companies.

Analysis of actual investment power (firepower) showed that women general partners have less investment power (9pc) of the total AUM versus 91pc of the male general partners of the total AUM. This indicates that women tend to be general partners at smaller funds.

Anna Wnuk, head of community at European Women in VC said the “problem is systemic, thus we must search for holistic solutions.”

“Capital imbalance is not only visible at start-up level, it exists across the entire value chain and must be tackled from the top of capital flows. We need more capital for female led funds and female general partners on the fund management level This is a solution for more venture money to reach female founders and in general to better address impact and smart investing.”

European Women in VC has been looking into the issue of the gender gap in VC funding in Europe for the past number of months. It compiled this report as there was a lack of data available on women-led VCs in the region.

European Women in VC provided support last July to a group of women VC professionals who presented a report to the European Commission calling out the lack of funding available for women entrepreneurs.

European Women in VC’s report published today (27 May) finds very little has changed since 2021 when the previous report was presented to the European Commission. One of the speakers at the presentation from last year was co-founder of European Women in VC, Kinga Stanislawska.

Stanislawska has co-founded and manages Experior VC, a venture capital firm founded and run by women. She said: “The strong emergence of biotech and life science funds of a significant size, in certain parts of Europe, is the early sign of progress in bringing more capital to the hands of female investors and creation of diverse investment teams’.’

“If this segment of funds was removed from the analysis, the picture of European VC management will show significantly a lower result for female presence across general partnerships,” she warned.

European Women in VC received support during the creation of its latest report from International Data Cooperation and mission aligned partners, including Google for Start-ups, UBS, EY, AlterDomus, Isomer, Orrick, KfW Capital, Evli Growth Partners, PFR Ventures and European Investment Bank.

