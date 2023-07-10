EV charging start-up Go Eve raises £3m in first seed funding round

Go Eve, which has offices in NovaUCD and in London, will use the seed funding round to secure supply chains and scale production.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging start-up Go Eve has raised £3m in its first ever funding round, the company announced today (10 July).

The funding round included investors such as The Pearl Family Office, Carter Gem, Automotive Ventures, Kero Development Partners and Cur8 Capital.

Go Eve, which is a joint University College Dublin (UCD) and Imperial College London spin-out, has developed EV charging technology called DockChain, which aims to make high-power DC charging cost competitive with lower power AC charging options by extending the reach of single rapid DC chargers to service multiple parking spaces.

This technology aims to improve on current EV charging technology, which only allows for one or two vehicles to use a fast-charging station at a time.

Go Eve was founded in 2021 by Hugh Sheehy, John Goodbody, Prof Robert Shorten, Dr Pietro Ferraro and Andrew Cullen. Shorten led the team of academics and researchers that originally invented the EV charging technology at the UCD School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering before moving to the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London to further advance the tech.

The company now has offices in NovaUCD in Dublin, as well as in London.

Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation at UCD, said: “Given the importance of climate action and sustainability, it is fantastic to see Go Eve close this £3m seed funding round to enable it to take the next steps in bringing its innovation electric charging solution to market.”

The company, which was named UCD Start-up of the Year in 2021, said that it will use the success of this fundraising round to secure its supply chains and scale production, as well as on the first installations of the DockChain system over the summer.

Speaking about the company’s plans for the future, Sheehy said that Go Eve has “reliable manufacturing partners who can rapidly scale cable and microchip production to meet our expected growth”, adding that the company currently has the capacity for “hundreds” of installations of the technology.

“We anticipate strong pickup for DockChain, particularly for fleet operators and in destination car parks.”

