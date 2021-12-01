EV charging company Go Eve crowned UCD Start-up of the Year

Developed by UCD researchers, Go Eve is making rapid charging of EVs in parking spots possible at scale.

Go Eve, a company that is developing a new EV charging system, has been declared University College Dublin (UCD) Start-up of the Year 2021.

Currently in the process of spinning out of UCD and Imperial College London, Go Eve has created a technology called DockChain that enables rapid charging of EVs in public parking spaces, improving on existing, slower technology.

Part of the UCD VentureLaunch accelerator, the award includes a €32,000 prize that Go Eve will use to further develop its patent-pending technology. It was originally developed by a team of researchers led by Prof Robert Shorten of UCD’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Most existing EV charging systems are based on AC power systems, while those running on DC are expensive and have limited reach. DockChain by Go Eve aims to significantly reduce costs of using the high-speed DC systems at scale, simplifying the EV charging process.

“Our vision is to make every parking space capable of charging an EV using the DockChain technology. This technology makes rapid DC charging possible for all parking spaces at little more than the cost of today’s slow AC charging infrastructure,” said Hugh Sheehy, co-founder and CEO of Go Eve.

Apart from Sheehy and Shorten, founders of Go Eve include John Goodbody, Dr Pietro Ferraro and Andrew Cullen. Go Eve’s association with Imperial College London started when Shorten left UCD to join the UK university and continued advancing the technology.

Sheehy said that Go Eve’s technology is especially beneficially for spaces where large number of EVs are parked, such as the premises of car rental fleet operators, hotel and office car parks, and municipal parking.

Go Eve is in talks with three customers to run pilot programmes in 2022 and is currently seeking to secure a €3m seed investment to support them while also funding further product development, design and team expansion.

“Given the importance of climate action it is fantastic to see Go Eve which is developing an innovative technological solution in the area of sustainability win this year’s programme,” said Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation at entrepreneur centre NovaUCD.

In addition to the UCD award, Go Eve has also bagged €10,000 from AIB and Bryan Maguire Business Consulting and Deloitte, as well as incubation space at NovaUCD valued at €12,000. Other start-ups considered were Blood Brothers, Eofis, FeetAI, Giyst, La Casa, Nightleaf and Pearlabs.

In September, former UCD Start-up of the Year BioSimulytics raised €595,000 in seed funding to develop its AI-powered software for drug researchers.

