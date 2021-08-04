Galway start-up makes first move into the US

From school project to international start-up, Grafton Digital has already secured its first clients in the US.

Three-year-old Irish app development agency Grafton Digital has opened a second office in the financial district of New York City.

Grafton Digital New York opened in July, bringing the Galway start-up’s services Stateside.

Founded in the Gaeltacht village of Claregalway in 2018, Grafton Digital is currently a team of 20 people. The award-winning agency specialises in responsive website and app design, as well as SEO. Its list of more than 100 clients ranges from SMEs to international corporations, with a focus on the transport, education and hospitality sectors.

Young entrepreneurs Daragh Jordan and Erik Jentetics started the business as a school project.

“We have worked hard to get to this point,” said Jordan, who leads the company as CEO.

“When we founded the company, our mission was to help companies maximise their online presence, as we believed most businesses weren’t getting the most out of their websites and apps.”

Now in their early 20s, the founding duo are ready to build the business in the US. It has already secured US clients within its focus sectors and is aiming for further expansion across the country.

Jordan attributed recent growth for the company to the increased digitisation of business driven by 2020’s coronavirus crisis.

“We focus heavily on customer service, alongside the explosion of demand to go digital due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has allowed us to grow quickly and now work with industry leaders across Ireland and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Our expansion into the United States has been a great success to date and we look forward to collaborating with further companies,” he added.

COO Jentetics posted on LinkedIn about his pride in the team following “a crazy couple of months”.

“Our company has grown from strength to strength over the past three years. This is a huge step for Grafton Digital, with some already great up-and-coming opportunities,” he wrote.

Galway will remain the headquarters of the company.