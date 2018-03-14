Dublin tech firm Glantus acquires New York company Hedgehog Analytics

Irish software solutions and AI provider Glantus acquires New York’s Hedgehog Analytics.

Glantus has announced the acquisition of leading New York analytics firm Hedgehog Analytics, in a move that will see the former’s US footprint grow significantly.

Established in 2014, Hedgehog provides a range of firms with data science consultancy, particularly in financial services, marketing and pharmaceuticals.

The New York company will now be branded as Glantus US, leading Glantus’ expansion in the country.

Lee Medoff will head the expansion and take up the mantle of chief analytics officer at Glantus Group, a position he said he was delighted to undertake.

A significant US footprint

Glantus CEO Maurice Healy spoke of the deal and its benefits for the company in the long term: “This is a major acquisition in our expansion and diversification, both geographically and sectorally. The deal provides Glantus with a significant footprint in the United States and presents us with a unique opportunity to scale up our business in the coming years.”

The acquisition of Hedgehog will mean the new addition can provide not only data-based consultancy, but also offer products enabling the solutions. Hedgehog will be providing the Glantus product suite as options to its pre-existing and prospective customers in the US.

Glantus will be increasing its US employee numbers in sales and marketing, and may also see further growth in support and R&D development in Ireland. It currently employs 50 people at its Dublin base.

The Dublin firm’s New York office will be based on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Glantus, founded in 1994, recently formed a partnership with UK housing solutions provider Castleton, in a deal estimated to be worth approximately €10m.

The terms of the deal with Hedgehog have not been made public at the time of writing.