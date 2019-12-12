Ignite NI names 21 start-ups participating in Propel 2020

There are a wide variety of start-ups set to take part in Propel 2020, with Northern Irish start-ups representing categories such as wearables, construction, medtech, AI, edtech, UX and agritech.

On Thursday (12 December), Ignite NI announced the 21 start-ups that have been selected to take part in Propel 2020, a pre-accelerator programme beginning in January 2020.

With the support of Invest Northern Ireland, Ignite NI has selected a new cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs who will launch their businesses during the immersive six-month programme. Of the 400 applications received, Propel accepted just 5pc of applicants.

Ignite, which has invested in more than 150 companies across the UK since 2011, views the number of applications as a very positive sign of how Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is faring at present.

The companies that secured a spot in the Propel 2020 pre-accelerator will receive a £15,000 grant, 12 months free co-working space at Ormeau Baths and the support of seasoned entrepreneurs experienced in a vast range of businesses.

Programme director, Chris McClelland, said: “To see so many people starting businesses in Northern Ireland is fantastic. It has made the programme as competitive as some of the top accelerators in the world.

“The calibre of teams who secured a place on the programme is excellent and even getting these teams in a room supporting each other is an exciting prospect.”

Indeed, these may be start-ups to watch in the year to come. The list features a number of start-ups that have already made a name for themselves at the Invent 2019 competition.

The start-ups taking part

Propel 2020 will provide resources and training to online home furnishing retailer and content publisher Dotmaker, which was founded by Paul Buckley and Christian Ritson. The pre-acclerator will also assist AI-powered clinical decision support system Eolas Medical, which was founded by Dr Declan Kelly and Dr Rob Brisk.

Among the successful applicants was CropSafe, a start-up that was one of the top 12 finalists in the Invent 2019 competition. Set up by two school friends, CropSafe utilises satellite imagery and AI to provide up-to-date crop surveying and recommendations to any farmer on earth. This start-up was recently included in our list of 7 start-ups revolutionising the world of farming.

Also working in the area of agritech is Farm Compare, a start-up that helps farmers source machinery, which was set up by Karen and Oliver McDonald.

From tourism to content creation

Tourism start-up Fooday was also successful in its application. The start-up founded by Phil Ervine and Caroline Wilson plans to develop its self-guided food and drink tours that can be taken by phone or by guide.

Then there is Flows 2 Forms, a start-up founded by Jeremy Lindsay, that allows business users to draw a flow chart of their information gathering process in a browser and convert this to a working web application in one click.

Also participating in Propel 2020 is Budibase, a no-code start-up set up by Joseph Johnston and Michael Shanks, which provides WordPress for web applications. Christopher Murphy’s edtech start-up Designtrack, which aims to “supercharge” UX careers will also participate in the pre-accelerator.

Chris Matchett’s start-up Freeperiod, which offers educational software, timetabling and booking systems, will also participate in the pre-accelerator, alongside Sarah Scullion’s Integra, which is a travel start-up focusing on helping people gain access to the world’s best events.

Another of the 21 start-ups that will benefit from Propel 2020 is Legitimate, a social enterprise that gives users the confidence that the content they consume is from real people, while helping content creators grow their audience and centralise their content in one place.

Auto-generated newsletter start-up Lowdown, which was founded by Steven Hylands and Phil McClure is another of the start-ups taking part in the programme.

And from construction to wearables

Another agritech start-up set to take part in 2020 is Machine Eye, which has developed intelligent safety and perception systems for plant and heavy machinery. This business is led by Brendan Digney and Michael Jennings.

Construction start-ups Material Evolution, led by Elizabeth Gilligan, and Mathan Hub, led by Ciaran Gillen and Jack Trzewiczek will be working in close quarters throughout the six-month programme.

Laura Vergara and Cristian Castańo’s Netminds, which helps build relationships between businesses and universities, will join Personal Carer, the start-up founded by Austen Burns which also made it to the finals of Invent 2019.

Then there’s PulseAI, an AI and healthcare start-up hoping to transform cardiovascular care, which is led by Dr Alan Kennedy; discrete smart jewellery company Stand set up by Emma McQuiggan and Ben Lindsay, which also made it to the Invent 2019 finals; Dr Lucy Tallents’ environmental conservation start-up VerdantLearn; and future of Work start-up Workplus, which is led by Richard Kirk.