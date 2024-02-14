Dublin edtech IreeMay prepares Irish launch and eyes funding

Using psychometrics, AI and machine learning, IreeMay is developing a programme for secondary school students to ‘uncover what they want to do’.

IreeMay, an edtech start-up based in Dublin, has announced today (14 February) an investment round worth €1.8m to fund the launch of its AI-powered programme across secondary schools in Ireland and the UK.

The company said funding is expected in two instalments: an initial €800,000 this year, followed by €1m in 2025. This will be invested into building the IreeMay platform, hiring staff and launching in Ireland, with planned expansions into Europe, North America and Oceania.

Using advanced psychometrics, AI and machine learning, IreeMay said it is developing a programme for secondary school students to “uncover what they want to do” and provide them for a plan for an “aligned life journey”.

Its visual-based online assessment and community for fourth to sixth year students aims to help them determine their strengths, interests and personal goals, the company said. It is expected that the AI-powered assessment will be university accredited.

“We are excited on multiple fronts,” said co-founder and chief education officer Arthur Godsil.

“Beyond the incredible business opportunity to launch and build a successful company in Ireland, we are impassioned to fundamentally change the lives of our children, their families, our communities and guidance counsellors. Rarely does an opportunity come to make a lasting impact on society.”

IreeMay said it is already engaged with more than 20 schools and has received positive feedback from principals and guidance counsellors so far.

Following the first assessment, students are enrolled into a community platform that will deliver year-round support, tools, mentors, courses and material to assist their “discovery and execution” of their post-secondary school journey.

“Our mission is to help each child determine life paths that combine their strengths, interests and personal goals,” added co-founder and chief operating officer Patrick Myers.

“We are building an ecosystem for the child’s entire support system to understand and discuss what’s available and best for them. There is clearly a need in the market for our product, and we are very excited about the prospects for our communities.”

