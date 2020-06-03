Locus Robotics raises $40m to support automated retail fulfilment

With the latest round of funding, Locus Robotics plans to launch a European headquarters and drive R&D into its warehouse robotics innovations.

On Tuesday (2 June), Locus Robotics announced that it has raised $40m in Series D funding. The company, which developers autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfilment warehouses was raised a total of $105m to date.

The latest funding round was led by Zebra Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Zebra Technologies. Existing investors, including Scale Ventures Partners also participated in the round.

Locus Robotics said that the investment will drive research and development while helping the company to expand its global footprint. The firm wants to drive faster development of new warehouse robotics innovations, launch a European headquarters and forge several strategic reseller partnerships throughout 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic

The start-up’s technology provides a multi-bot solution for fulfilment that incorporates collaborative, autonomous robots that work closely with human employees to improve fulfilment productivity and efficiency. Locus Robotics counts Boots UK, DHL, CEVA and Port Logistics Group among its customers.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, said that the company is “thrilled” to announce the round of funding, amid the company’s most “transformative” year yet.

Faulk said: “The new funding allows Locus to accelerate expansion into global markets, enabling us to strengthen our support of retail, industrial, healthcare and 3PL businesses around the world as they navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring that they come out stronger on the other side.”

The start-up, which was founded in Boston in 2014, noted that the pandemic has quickly transformed the retail industry, making online and omnichannel purchasing the new normal. The company said that its robotics fulfilment solution enables brands, retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to meet higher order volumes.

Tony Palcheck, senior director at Zebra Ventures, said: “Automation has proven to be a critical solution for retail and third-party logistics businesses during this challenging time.

“As the retail industry continues to shift to e-commerce, Locus Robotics’ warehouse automation will help businesses meet the demands of this new normal, ensuring that customers can increase operational efficiency to meet requirements for fast, accurate delivery.”