Sports management app MyClub launched in Ireland after €1m raise

The platform is introducing new AI tools on the app to help coaches and athletes with real-time data, insights and personalised recommendations.

MyClub, a Dublin-based sports club management app, has just launched in Ireland after raising €1m in its first funding round.

The platform offers sporting clubs and organisations with free software that allows them to keep track of their members’ information, schedules and other details. This helps the clubs to simplify administrative tasks and save time to focus on improving member experience.

Along with its latest funding round, MyClub also announced the appointment of sports management expert Jack Ryan as CEO. Ryan has experience coaching sports clubs in both Ireland and the US.

“I was blown away by what MyClub has to offer to sports clubs and organisations in terms of support and services when compared to what is currently available,” Ryan said.

“This coupled with the fact there is no upfront cost to sports clubs for all the services available should be very attractive to the thousands of sports clubs and organisations we have in Ireland and across the globe.”

MyClub is also introducing new AI-powered sports tools to provide coaches and athletes with real-time insights, data analysis and personalised recommendations.

“Whether you are a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, AI sports tools will help you take your performance to the next level,” Ryan added.

Funding for the app saw participation from sports stars including Irish rugby player Jordan Larmour and Kilkenny hurler Walter Walsh. Ryan said he now expects to raise a further €1.6m for MyClub in the US in the “not-too-distant future”.

MyClub, which is now open for club and membership registrations, now also offers an AI-powered adtech software aimed at local businesses.

“This tool enables businesses to target their advertising to the right audience, at the right time, and with the right message,” Ryan said.

“By using AI-powered automation, businesses can optimise their advertising campaigns for maximum impact, while also supporting sustainable business practices within their local sporting communities.”

