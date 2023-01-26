7 start-ups selected to accelerate in the latest NDRC programme

The latest cohort of ambitious companies features a large focus on AI, with new software being used to tackle issues in cybersecurity, robotics and healthcare.

Seven early-stage start-ups have been chosen to get a boost by the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC), the accelerator programme managed by DogPatch Labs.

The new batch of companies focus on various growing sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, robotics and healthcare. This is the fourth cohort selected for the NDRC programme since it was taken over by Dogpatch Labs in 2020.

The seven start-ups will each receive €100,000 in funding as they participate in an intensive six-month programme, which features mentoring and support from investors, experts and the in-house NDRC team.

After the three-month foundation phase, the start-ups will participate in a demo day, where they will pitch their ideas to a global audience of investors, entrepreneurs, and potential customers and partners.

NDRC managing director Ian Browne said there was “fierce competition” as nearly 400 companies applied for a chance to enter the latest cohort.

“Twice a year we recruit for the next wave of startup founders who we believe have the ability to create the high growth companies of the future,” Browne said. “The level of talent continues to impress and it always makes me wish we could bring more founders along with us.”

NDRC’s first cohort under Dogpatch Labs was launched in June 2021, when 11 early-stage companies were selected from a record pool of around 500 applicants. Another seven start-ups were selected to accelerate with NDRC last January.

The third cohort featured six start-up founders – many of whom were former employees of Big Tech companies – and were chosen from among nearly 300 applicants.

Here are the latest seven start-ups that are set to accelerate their ambitious growth plans with the help of the NDRC programme.

Weeve

Weeve is a language start-up that is using machine learning to make reading a new language more seamless and simple. The app integrates – or weaves – words from a second language into any body of text with varying density.

This allows the user to read their favourite books with some of the words in a new language, helping them to learn the word in context. The concept from three Trinity College Dublin graduates was a Start-Up of the Week last September.

Airbotics

Founded last year, Airbotics is building open-source software to make it easier to build, test and ship software to robots. The start-up’s deployment platform acts as a bridge to let users connect their code to their robots, letting teams decide what software should be deployed to what robots and when.

Anneal

Anneal is aiming for a broad market of products with its software. The company’s products are designed to help engineers accelerate product development and improve the performance of physical systems, whether they’re racing cars or rocket engines.

The Belfast-based company’s platform is designed to help engineering teams communicate, track their work and analyse the large quantities of data generated by modern engineering teams.

Ceartas

While AI software has recently caused concerns around copyright infringement, Ceartas is working to use this technology to protect copyright.

The Dublin-based start-up uses AI and web-crawling tech to scan the web for unauthorised uses of copyrighted content, brand identity, media and intellectual property.

Cytidel

Cytidel is developing cybersecurity software to help companies consolidate their vulnerability management and prioritise fixing the most important flaws in their systems.

The start-up’s software helps companies adopt a risk-based approach to their vulnerability management, by predicting which flaws are most likely to lead to a security breach.

Habitus Health

Habitus Health claims injuries from poorly set-up workstations have grown with the rise of hybrid and remote working. To address, this, the company has developed an AI-powered app that gives users a risk assessment of employees from any location to help reduce work-related injuries.

The Cork start-up’s software also recommends corrective actions based on real-time data.

Shuppa

Shuppa is an on-demand grocery retailer, offering customers access to thousands of products for quick deliveries.

The company claims it can deliver these products within 15 minutes by keeping inventory near its customers through a network of micro-fulfilment hubs.

The start-up is currently serving Dublin city-centre, with plans to expand to the full city and beyond as its network expands.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.