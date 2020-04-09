NDRC at ArcLabs opens applications for €75,000 investment

Despite the challenges caused by Covid-19, NDRC plans to go ahead with its ArcLabs accelerator later this year.

NDRC at ArcLabs has announced that it is seeking new start-ups to participate in its €75,000 accelerator programme, which is set to take place in September 2020.

This will be the third NDRC at ArcLabs programme to date, following accelerators in 2018 and 2019 at the Waterford Institute of Technology’s ArcLabs innovation hub.

NDRC advised that this could potentially be a remote event, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. NDRC’s most recent cohort of start-ups in its three-month Dublin accelerator are currently engaging with the programme remotely.

Ben Hurley, CEO of NDRC, said: “Building on the successful progression of NDRC at ArcLabs to date, we’re committed to finding and building promising new start-ups in the region for the benefit of the economy, despite the contextual challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and the wider health and economic impacts of the pandemic, we’re approaching NDRC at ArcLabs with an open mind. Depending on Government advice, this programme may well be delivered remotely, something in which we already have positive and effective experience through our Dublin-based national programme.”

NDRC at ArcLabs

Each of the successful accelerator applicants will receive €75,000, including €50,000 cash investment into their company and €25,000 in programme service costs.

The programme is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to increase the number of digital start-ups that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1m in export sales within three years.

Some of the start-ups that have participated in the programme before include Property Bridges, LiveCosts.com, Miura and Stackolater.

The ArcLabs accelerator will be accepting applicants through a competitive online process. To apply, you can email info@ndrc.ie and the organisation will arrange a remote meeting with its investment team.

Working through the Covid-19 crisis

Aisling O’Neill, manager of ArcLabs Research and Innovation Centre, said: “We are living in unprecedented times. There have been many challenges presented by the Covid-19 emergency. However, along with challenge lies opportunity.

“It is in times of crisis that we see creativity and innovation thrive and the power within people to activate the ideas that may have been niggling at the back of their minds for some time.”

NDRC said that it is “critically important” that Ireland maintains a pipeline of new digital companies to participate in and drive the economic recovery, with start-ups pivoting or planing for challenges ahead.

O’Neill added: “Given our co-location with the Telecommunications, Software and Systems Group (TSSG), WIT’s internationally renowned ICT research group, and Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Gateway, ArcLabs is the best place to launch and grow your digital technology business.

“The NDRC at ArcLabs programme offers participants the skills, knowledge and networks required to accelerate company growth.”