Manna, Output Sports and Handalysis win at NovaUCD awards

NovaUCD presented seven awards to start-ups that made positive contributions to UCD’s innovation community in 2019, with the top prize going to Dr Fergal O’Reilly.

On Friday (26 June), NovaUCD presented seven awards to start-ups as part of its annual Innovation Awards. The award show was initially supposed to take place in March 2020, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virtual award ceremony was held to celebrate achievements that start-ups in the University College Dublin (UCD) community made in 2019, in the areas of commercialisation, consultancy, entrepreneurship and the promotion of an innovation culture.

Among the teams recognised at this year’s virtual event were drone delivery start-up Manna and sports technology business Output Sports.

The overall winner

The main 2019 NovaUCD Innovation Award, which recognises excellence in innovation, successes achieved in the commercialisation of UCD research and intellectual activity over a number of years, was presented to Dr Fergal O’Reilly, who has been a researcher in the UCD School of Physics since 2005.

Following the submission of a number of invention disclosures and the subsequent patenting of the disclosed technology by UCD, Dr O’Reilly co-founded SiriusXT with Dr Kenneth Fahy, Dr Paul Sheridan and Tony McEnroe based on the results of his research activities on soft x-rays and liquid optics over a near 10-year period.

SiriusXT, a UCD School of Physics spin-out, has created the first commercial, laboratory-based, soft x-ray microscope that can produce high resolution 3D images of cells and tissue that cannot be produced in any other way.

The start-up’s microscopes are being marketed primarily to those working in disease research and drug discovery. The technology can be used by disease researchers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnologists and clinicians to aid the understanding of disease pathways, protein-drug interactions and bio-engineering processes.

Since it was founded, SiriusXT has raised €10m in grant and equity funding and is recognised by Enterprise Ireland as a high potential start-up (HPSU). This includes just over €4.5m in blended (grant and equity) funding recently awarded to the start-up from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Pilot programme.

Dr O’Reilly commented: “I am delighted and deeply honoured to receive the 2019 NovaUCD Innovation Award. I am extraordinarily lucky to be part of a group of colleagues in the UCD spectroscopy group, UCD School of Physics and in UCD generally, who make our combined efforts in soft x-ray research such a productive pleasure.”

He added that he is “so privileged” to be able to contribute to the team at SiriusXT, which is developing critical imaging tools that could “unpick biological mysteries that impact us all.”

Inventions, spin-outs and consultancy

The Invention of the Year Award for 2019 went to Prof Madeleine Lowery from the UCD School of Electronic and Electrical Engineering. Lowery received the award for her Handalysis invention, which is a new approach to rate the decline in motor function for neuro-degenerative disorders such as Parkison’s and Huntington’s disease.

The award for Spin-out of the Year went to Output Sports, which has developed an end-to-end solution using advanced signal processing and machine learning techniques to test multiple components of athletic performance and track training programmes using a single wearable sensor.

By the end of 2019, Output Sports prototypes were being used by more than 40 professional teams including international and Premier League football teams, professional rugby organisations and Olympic Athletes.

The recipients of the 2019 NovaUCD Consultancy of the Year Award are Associate Prof Francesco Pilla from the UCD School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy; Associate Prof David Timoney, UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering; along with Prof Robert Shorten and Assistant Prof Giovanni Russo from the UCD School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

They were presented with this award for a consultancy study commissioned by Toyota Ierland, through ConsultUCD, to investigate the energy behaviour of the Toyota Prius IV hybrid Vehicle.

Other award winners

The Founder of the Year award went to Bobby Healy, CEO of Manna, which provides drone delivery ‘as-a-service’. In 2019 the firm raised €4.6m in seed funding in a round led by Dynamo VC.

Healy said: “It is a pleasure to receive this recognition from such an esteemed institution as UCD. Manna is indeed a highly innovative business, and a team-led business, so I graciously accept this recognition on behalf of the whole founding team in Ireland and Wales.”

The NovaUCD Innovation Champion of the Year award went to Prof Suzi Jarvis, founding director of the UCD Innovation Academy, which was established in 2010 and now works with 1,000 learners each year to instil creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Licence of the Year award went to Prof Eoin Casey and Dr Eoin Syron from the UCD School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering and Dr Barry Heffernan for the licensing of the Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology to OxyMem.

In December 2019, DuPont announced that it exercised its option to acquire full ownership of the company, which marked a significant milestone for the company, six years after the MABR technology was licensed by the university to OxyMem.

Prof Orla Feely, UCD vice-president for research, innovation and impact congratulated the winners at this year’s event, saying: “These awards were established to recognise and highlight the successes being made by members of our research and entrepreneurial community across the university.

“I wish them all continuing success in the years ahead as they continue to deliver impact for the economy and society through their commercialisation, consultancy, entrepreneurial and innovation activities.”