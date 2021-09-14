Irish tech start-up PepTalk raises €1.2m to improve hybrid work experience

PepTalk’s latest funding will be used to add new features to its platform, make 15 new hires, and expand in the UK and EMEA.

Hybrid working start-up PepTalk has just raised €1.2m and announced plans to hire 15 roles within the next year.

Describing itself as a ‘culture tech’ company, PepTalk helps companies promote positive behaviours and habits among its remotely-working employees to boost performance. It was founded in 2017 by ex-Twitter executive Michelle Fogarty, former lawyer James Brogan, and Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan. In 2019, it was one of the 15 Irish firms selected for the Google Adopt a Startup programme.

The funding round was led by UK-based Haatch Ventures which has previously backed Buymie and Scurri. Enterprise Ireland and angel investors also participated in the investment round.

James Brogan, CEO of PepTalk, said that the world of work is at “a crucial inflection point” with the hybrid working model emerging as a clear winner, and organisations must learn how to build trust and connections in this environment.

“Hybrid culture needs to be built with much more proactivity and intentionality and that is where our platform is now essential. Ensuring those social behaviours are nudged and enabled wherever employees are based. This is a fundamental part of performance culture and will impact productivity if not addressed.”

PepTalk said the investment will be used to make updates to its platform such as behavioural nudges for managers and team check-ins. It will also go towards hiring 15 new employees for its sales, marketing and technology teams within the next 12 months as well as further expansion in the UK and EMEA markets.

The start-up has grown significantly over the past year – with turnover more than doubled and more than 10,000 users on the platform across 4 continents. It has signed partnerships with big players in remote work including Linesight, Nitro, PRL Group and Northern Trust.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, welcomed the company’s strong growth and said it was encouraging to see an Irish start-up perform well despite the pandemic.

“I particularly commend PepTalk’s focus on blended working and remote working, which reflects the Government’s intention to see more flexibility in many more workplaces. I wish PepTalk the very best for the year ahead and look forward to seeing many more years of growth and workforce expansion.”

Niall McEvoy, manager of Enterprise Ireland’s high-potential start-up division, said that PepTalk a pioneer in the new world of work. “With the significant changes in work patterns and accelerated digital transformation that we have experienced during the pandemic, this ambitious company is ideally positioned to assist businesses to enhance their workplace culture, employee engagement and growth, particularly with remote working now being an important and integral way we do business globally.”