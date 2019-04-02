How are start-ups handling recruitment challenges?

The war for talent is unrelenting, but how are start-ups muddling through? Hays wants to know.

Recruitment player Hays has launched a UK and Ireland survey in conjunction with Empact Ventures to find out how the recruitment challenge is being addressed by start-ups.

Start-ups have to compete in a crowded space for new hires, often trying to win over would-be recruits in the face of bigger salaries and share options as well as perks and benefits by the boatload from tech giants. However, the entrepreneurial road is often more attractive due to the possibilities to rise faster as well as gain more hands-on experience in building a business and launching products.

‘Getting your hiring strategy right is key for any organisation, but it is even more critical at a start-up’

– JAMES MILLIGAN

Respondents to the survey will be in with a chance to win an exclusive recruitment consulting package for start-ups, which includes a branded recruitment microsite, vacancies advertised on exclusive talent communities, a branded video ad, social graphics and an email campaign.

The research will result in a report that will provide tech start-ups with key insights into the recruitment challenges they are likely to face through three stages of evolution: seed, venture and growth.

Hiring strategies for start-ups

“Getting your hiring strategy right is key for any organisation, but it is even more critical at a start-up where every new employee may need to be a one-person team or help establish the culture that will help you succeed,” Hays digital technology director James Milligan explained.

“By taking part in our survey, we want to ensure businesses will have a part in creating a more empowered and supported start-up community.

“Our report will then provide valuable insight into how start-ups, at various phases of growth, need to evolve their recruitment processes and talent management strategy,” Milligan said.