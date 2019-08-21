Scopely to expand Dublin games studio following Digit acquisition

Scopely is expanding Dublin’s Digit studio, with plans to hire more ‘top tech talent’ for its gaming business.

Yesterday (20 August), mobile games company Scopely announced plans to extend its European presence with new and expanded offices in Dublin and Barcelona.

The company, which is best known for its hit mobile games The Walking Dead: Road to Survival (which has been downloaded more than 45m times) and WWE Champions (which has more than 35m players), runs the Dublin-based Digit studio after it acquired the games developer in May 2019.

Scopely, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, took on Digit’s 70 employees in the acquisition, leaving its founder and CEO, Richard Barnwell, in charge of the company’s Dublin operations.

Digit’s offices in Dublin’s Silicon Docks will be completely refurbished as part of the expansion plans. The City Quay property, which was built in the 1700s as a grain store, will have a new floor added to it.

‘Top tech talent’

The expansion will also triple Scopely’s footprint in Barcelona. The office, located near Sarria-Sant Gervasi, will span the entirety of the three-storey property.

Scopely announced plans to further expand its team across engineering, game design, data analysis and analytics, creative services and customer support, among other functions.

Co-CEO of Scopely, Javier Ferreira, said: “We are thrilled to expand our European footprint to accommodate our exponential growth. Both of these beautiful new spaces will allow us to align our physical presence with our rapidly expanding portfolio and team.

“I am excited to further lean into the Barcelona market, which has top-quality talent. The same is true in Dublin, with top tech talent flocking to the area, and both offices have amassed impressive highly-specialised expertise. Our Dublin and Barcelona teams play a critical role in the Scopely journey, and we are actively hiring across both markets.”

The job listings for Scopely’s Dublin studio are here, but if you fancy a change of scenery there are also jobs up for grabs in the LA and Barcelona offices.