Apple approves Epic iOS app store after initial rejection

However, Epic wrote on X that Apple is still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version.

Epic Games said Apple has approved its app store submission for iOS devices after initially rejecting it.

The Fortnite maker criticised Apple of unfairly blocking its attempts to launch a dedicated Epic Games Store for iOS devices last week.

Epic said that Apple rejected its store notarisation submission twice, claiming certain design elements of the app bear resemblance to its own App Store.

In particular, Epic said that Apple objected to the design and position of its ‘Install’ button, which the iPhone maker said was too similar to its ‘Get’ button. Epic also said that Apple deems its ‘in-app purchases’ label too similar to the App Store equivalent.

Epic claimed that its install and in-app purchases naming conventions are used “across popular app stores on multiple platforms” and that it is following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps.

The video game maker went on to call Apple’s decision “arbitrary” and “obstructive” and said it had shared its concerns with the European Commission because it thought the rejection was in violation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand, and the disclosure of in-app purchases is a regulatory best practice followed by all stores nowadays,” Epic said at the time.

“Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of months.”

Even though Apple has approved the current version of the Epic Games Store for iOS, Epic said iPhone maker told some press channels it is still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version – a decision Epic is disputing.

Epic Games has been in a very public battle with Apple for years, criticising the tech giant for how it handles its App Store. The company’s CEO Tim Sweeney has been an outspoken critics of Apple’s attempts to comply with the DMA. In January, he said that proposals made by the company to comply with the EU rules were “a devious new instance of malicious compliance”.

Several Big Tech companies, including Meta, Microsoft and X, joined Epic in calling out Apple for its app payment rules, claiming it has made it difficult for app developers to move customers to alternative payments methods.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.