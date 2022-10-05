Sendoso gifts Dublin a fulfilment centre to serve EU customers

Silicon Valley corporate gifting platform Sendoso chose to establish its European headquarters in Dublin last year.

Sendoso, the San Francisco-based corporate gifting platform, has announced the opening of its latest fulfilment centre in Dublin today (5 October).

This marks the company’s first fulfilment centre in the EU and second in Europe. It already has one such site in Peterborough, UK and four others scattered across Australia, Canada and the US.

Founded in 2016, Sendoso supports its clients in sending corporate gifts, personalised merchandise, branded swag, e-gifts and virtual experiences at scale.

Last year, the company chose Dublin as the location for its European HQ, creating 100 new jobs in the Irish capital. This was announced just after Sendoso raised $100m in Series C funding to help its global expansion plan.

“While our sights are global, we have a firm commitment to local growth,” David Ryan, who will lead Sendoso’s European HQ, said at the time. “We intend therefore to become a real player for the Irish economy and want to work with Irish SMEs in expanding their presence not only on a national level but on a global scale.”

The new fulfilment centre in Dublin will allow for “smoother, faster and more economical sending” of Sendoso’s corporate gifting services within the EU, according to CEO Kris Rudeegraap.

“This is another important step as part of our next phase of global expansion and, along with our European headquarters in Dublin, creates a strong foundation for the company in both Ireland and Europe.”

European customers will now have access to local Sendoso logistics experts to assist with shipping rules and regulations. Customers here will also get more customer support coverage while a local tech team develops features to improve the gift sending experience.

“As we continue to cement Sendoso as the industry leader in Europe, it was imperative that we establish the necessary infrastructure to support our continued growth in the region,” said Rajesh Purcell, director of global supply chain at Sendoso.

“The new fulfilment centre enables us to continue building meaningful relationships with our customers by providing an even more thorough and streamlined service across Europe and the globe.”

In June, Sendoso slashed 14pc of its global staff, with its Irish employees at risk as well, according to the Business Post.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.