Six cyber security start-ups transforming global risk management

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers of 2019 include six cyber security companies tackling global data protection issues.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has selected 56 emerging tech firms from around the world as its 2019 Technology Pioneers, six of which are cyber security start-ups promising to transform international data privacy and protection and digital identity for the better.

WEF Technology Pioneers are selected annually by a committee of technology experts, investors and entrepreneurs.

All chosen pioneers, celebrated at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in July, will participate in a two-year programme with the WEF. The prestigious initiative facilitates their collaboration with emerging tech peers, engagement with industry and exposure to global experts.

BigID

BigID helps organisations get to know their customers through data, but enhances protection of it through accelerating detection of, and response to, breaches.

With its main office in New York, where it was founded in 2016 by security industry veterans Dimitri Sirota and Nimrod Vax, BigID also has offices in Israel.

BigID has won a suite of awards including the 2017 Cyber Security Breakthrough award for compliance software solution of the year and Business Insider’s 2019 business to watch.

According to Crunchbase, the start-up has attained funding of $96.1m.

Callsign

London-based Callsign revolutionizes how people digitally identify themselves.

Zia Hayat is the company’s co-founder and CEO, having previously designed military and financial information systems with Accenture, BAE Systems and Lloyds.

Applying AI technology to such data collection points as typing or swiping techniques, location, online habits, face recognition, devices and even passwords, Callsign can determine if someone is who they say they are in a user-friendly way.

Callsign has been listed as a Top 10 UK Disruptor and, according to Crunchbase, has a total funding amount of $38.8m. The software is deployed to millions of users globally, including some of the world’s largest banks.

CyberCube

CyberCube’s mission is to deliver world-leading cyber risk analytics. Led by CEO Pascal Millaire, the team helps the insurance sector to share more risk with businesses.

Based in San Francisco, CyberCube uniquely combines big data AI with actuarial science in a software platform that helps insurers make better decisions when managing catastrophic cyber security events. It has collaborated with such companies as global professional services firm Aon Plc.

CyberCube has won the Insurtech Team of the Year 2019 award from Business Insurance US and was named Advisen’s 2019 Cyber Risk Model of the Year.

Garrison

Promising to challenge traditional detection-based security techniques is Garrison, a technology for ensuring secure internet access. This London-based company, founded in 2014 by CEO David Garfield, is redesigning how people click links and browse the web.

In an age of unprecedented cyber attacks that are sophisticated and targeted, Garrison allows people to click on even the most dangerous links without putting data or systems at risk – a major obstacle for mainstream commercial organisations. Crunchbase cites its total funding amount to date as £34.9m.

QEDIT

The vision of Tel Aviv-headquartered QEDIT is to enable secure collaboration between companies using sensitive data.

Co-founded by Jonathan Rouach, QEDIT allows for collaboration based on confidential information without exposing the underlying data through employing zero-knowledge blockchain, which generates proofs for all, but data for nobody.

This technology acts as a trust accelerator among companies that wish to collaborate based on data that cannot be shared. For example, QEDIT helps banks have confidentiality when transferring assets and helps companies set up supply chain management systems with their whole ecosystem while preserving confidentiality. This means that competitors can work together without risk.

According to Crunchbase, QEDIT’s total funding amount is $10m.

Shape Security

Based in Mountain View, Shape Security’s mission is to stop online credentials attacks and eliminate fraud.

The company was co-founded in 2011 by CEO Derek Smith, previously the senior adviser for cyber policy at the pentagon.

Shape Security makes it too expensive for attackers to understand and penetrate customer applications. In doing this, the company injects enhanced cyber security between the world’s consumers and major online brands, protecting against bots imitating real customers.

Today, Shape defends 1.7 billion user accounts. The start-up was recognized as the fastest-growing company in Silicon Valley and the third-fastest growing company in the U.S. by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

According to Crunchbase, its total funding amount stands at $132m.