Austrian start-up Storyblok raises $8.5m in Series A funding

The company will use the funds to expand in key European markets including Germany and Ireland.

Content management system (CMS) company Storyblok has raised $8.5m in Series A funding. The investment was led by Mubadala Capital with participation from existing Storyblok investors Firstminute Capital and 3VC.

Founded in 2017 by developers Dominik Angerer and Alexander Feiglstorfer, the Austrian company has built a headless CMS for both developers and business users, with customisable content blocks and visual editing tools.

Storyblok’s clients include Pizza Hut, Adidas, UPC, Greggs and Decathlon as well as thousands of individual developers. The company said it’s currently powering more than 60,000 projects across 130 countries.

“In practice, most platforms are only geared towards developers, which makes them incredibly difficult for non-technical people to use,” said Angerer. “Storyblok’s solution marries the needs of both editors and developers, which has given us a unique position in the market and resulted in rapid growth.”

The start-up said it intends to use the new funding to expand its platform with new features, including a custom design system for third parties, agency partner listing, geolocation filtering and typed GraphQL support.

Storyblok will also grow its international team and begin its global expansion, opening sales offices in Germany and Ireland in the coming months.

“We’re delighted to have the support of Mubadala Capital as we take the next big step on our journey with international expansion and a revamp of our platform. Germany and the Republic of Ireland both have vibrant tech scenes and there is a huge demand for marketing technology,” said Angerer.

Fatou Bintou Sagnang, director at Mubadala Capital, will join the Storyblok board of directors. She said the company impressed Mubadala Capital with “a truly differentiated product that resonates with small and large enterprises”.

“The organic traction is proof of the customer love from both developers and marketers. We are thrilled to partner with Dominik and Alex and their team on their mission to build a global CMS market leader.”