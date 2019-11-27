Student with a big idea? Techstars Student Startup Weekend returns in January

Coaches and mentors will offer one-on-one advice to student start-ups at the 54-hour crash course that takes place in Google’s offices.

The next Techstars Student Startup Weekend will take place in Dublin from 31 January to 2 February 2020. The 54-hour crash course for student start-ups will be based at Google’s offices near Grand Canal Dock.

Techstars is expecting more than 100 participants in the programme, as well as 12 expert mentors from a variety of industries.

Speakers at the 2020 event include Gene Murphy, co-founder of the Startup Boost pre-accelerator programme, who has helped to organise and facilitate more than 20 Startup Weekends to date.

Meanwhile, coaches and mentors include mechanical engineer, designer and innovator Colin Keogh, who was recently featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30; product designer and innovation consultant Olga Filimon-Łęcka; DCU business lecturer Roisin Lyons; and Deloitte blockchain analyst Hannah Lynch.

The event was designed by seed accelerator Techstars, which runs a range of events in Ireland each year, from Dublin’s Startup Week to Startup Weekends.

Weekend experience

This particular weekend is designed to provide experiential education for technical and non-technical student entrepreneurs. It begins on a Friday night with pitches, brainstorming and business plan development, and culminates on a Sunday night with demos and presentations.

Every team that participates will hear talks by industry leaders and receive feedback from local entrepreneurs. Organisers say that it’s not only a valuable place to tease out an idea, but it’s also a great place to find a co-founder or team member with a specific skillset to help you build a business.

Tickets went on sale this week and are still available here. The price includes seven meals over the course of the weekend, one-on-one time with Techstars mentors and “all the internet and coffee you can consume”.

The programme welcomes entrepreneurs from all types of industries. Siliconrepublic.com visited the Student Startup Weekend in 2015, when a social network for brides was named as the winning idea.