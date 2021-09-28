Witco debuts smart building app in the UK after raising €14m

The Paris-based tech start-up plans to use the latest funding to expand in the UK, Germany and Spain with its hybrid work-geared tech.

Witco, officially known as MonBuilding, has launched its smart building app in the UK after raising $14m in Series A funding.

With remote and hybrid work in mind, the start-up helps employers manage office buildings and collaborate with employees real-time in a fast-changing work environment where flexibility is key. It can also be used by building owners to meet the needs of tenants.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, companies have had to change the way they operate, implementing widespread remote working,” Witco co-founder and CEO Eliane Lugassy said.

“The challenge now is to design a hybrid model that meets employees’ expectations while maintaining team cohesion and motivation.”

Backers of the latest funding round include existing investor Naxicap, a €3bn VC firm, along with new investors Daphni, Eurazeo, UL Invest, and business angels.

This latest funding endorses our offer, which is critical in an era of mixed building use and the need for flexible space,” Lugassy added.

“As the function of the office changes, we will redefine the work and home experience and are committed to improving the wellbeing of employees and residents, supporting the effectiveness of building operations and the companies and organisations they house.”

‘All in one app’

Witco said it will use the investment to boost its international expansion into Germany and Spain. Apart from its latest launch in the UK, Witco currently offers its services in France and Canada and has offices in Paris, Lyon and Madrid.

Founded in Paris in 2016, Witco is used in over 800 buildings across 200 cities and counts among its clients 5000 companies.

Paul Bazin and Pierre-Eric Leibovici of Daphni said that while there are many companies out there offering similar digital services such as meeting room reservations, identity verification, parking management and maintenance, Witco has been able to combine all of them in one app.

“Asset managers will add value to their buildings through the digitisation of many services for the well-being of their occupants,” they said in a joint statement.

With 50 employees across its three offices, Witco has been growing rapidly in recent years – with demand boosted by the pandemic. Last year, it was a finalist at the European Commission-backed PropTech Europe Awards to promote start-ups in the property tech space.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.