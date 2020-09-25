Irish e-scooter start-up gets approval for public launch in the UK

Zeus is the latest Irish e-scooter company to make serious in-roads in the UK and is now allowed to offer them for hire in various cities.

Having first declared its interest to penetrate the UK back in July, an Irish e-scooter start-up called Zeus has now received the stamp of approval from the UK government. The company confirmed that the Department for Transport UK ruled that its public sharing e-scooters can be deployed on city streets for use.

Zeus was founded by former banker, Damian Young who initially launched the micro mobility product in the southern German city of Heidelberg in June of this year. Since then, the company has signed agreements with 11 other German cities and is now in talks with eight other European countries.

By the end of this year, the start-up aims to be established in 20 European cities and have 7,000 e-scooters on roads or cycle paths across the continent by 2021. With 10 employees to its name, Zeus said that it aims to grow its staff number to 40 in the next 12 months.

Irish e-scooter success

Ronan Garvey, chief operating officer of Zeus, said of the ruling: “Electric scooters are clean, green and safe and can provide the socially distanced public transportation mode we need right now in these dangerous coronavirus times.”

Speaking last July, Young said he was hoping that the Irish Government would follow the lead of the UK and other European nations by giving the green light to e-scooter regulation allowing for their use on public roads.

Meanwhile, another Irish e-scooter start-up, Zipp Mobility, recently announced it had secured funding from former Irish rugby star and a New York-based investor totalling €500,000. Founded by Charlie Gleeson, the start-up received approval in July to trial its e-scooter model ahead of a public release.

The company’s e-scooter design includes an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, 10-inch airless tyres, a swappable battery, dual braking and a NanoSeptic handlebar that Zipp claims can reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission by 99.98pc.