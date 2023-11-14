Salesforce appoints Denise Dresser as new CEO of Slack

Prior to joining Salesforce more than 10 years ago, Dresser was regional manager of enterprise performance management at Oracle.

Salesforce has announced Denise Dresser as the new CEO of Slack after former chief executive Lidiane Jones stepped down last week to take up the top job at Bumble.

Dresser has worked at Salesforce for more than a decade, starting off as regional vice-president of its Enterprise Business Unit and rising up the ranks to become president of Accelerated Industries prior to take up the CEO position at Slack.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, which owns team communication platform Slack, announced the appointment on X yesterday (13 November), calling Dresser an “incredible business leader” who has excelled “at every level” in her career at Salesforce.

“Her record of success, most recently as president of Accelerated Industries and before that as executive vice-president [of] Enterprise Sales, includes driving some of our most important customer success ever,” Benioff wrote.

“Denise is a collaborative technology leader who brings teams together and has inspired me and so many of us with her deep commitment to our values and to our customers and to the spirit of innovation.”

Prior to joining Salesforce in 2011, Dresser was regional manager of Enterprise Performance Management at Oracle.

Thank you @Benioff – I am so honored to take on the role of @SlackHQ's CEO! Thank you, @LidianeJones, for your leadership over the last year and for trusting in me to take this next step. You’ve laid an incredible foundation and it’s an honor to move this work forward. #letsgo https://t.co/9gEHtHn0UQ — Denise Holland Dresser (@dhdresser) November 13, 2023

Benioff added that one of the keys to Dresser’s success is her passion for products and admiration for the Slack engineering and product teams.

“With Denise’s leadership, Slack is well positioned to unlock the power of Salesforce with data, AI, customer relationship management and trust, and make it the place where work happens for more and more of our customers,” he went on.

“Denise is also one of our biggest culture champions for our Ohana. She’s committed to continuing to bring more diversity to our leadership ranks and serves as the executive sponsor for ALSForce, a Salesforce equality group focused on raising awareness about ALS [Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis].”

In August, Slack’s chief product officer Noah Weiss announced that the popular platform was getting a new look to help teams be more organised and focused.

