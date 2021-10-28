EU begins antitrust probe into Nvidia’s $54bn Arm acquisition

The European Commission will now make a decision by 15 March to either clear or block Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm.

Nvidia’s plan to buy UK-based chip maker Arm has been stopped in its track after the European Commission launched an anti-trust investigation into the $54bn deal yesterday (27 October).

This comes just two months after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) expressed similar concerns after it found that the deal could potentially limit competition and innovation in the chip making sector.

The Commission said in a statement that it was worried the merger would hike prices and restrict access for Nvidia’s rivals to Arm’s intellectual property (IP) for semiconductor chip makers and system-on-a-chip (SoC) makers.

“While Arm and Nvidia do not directly compete, Arm’s IP is an important input in products competing with those of Nvidia, for example in data centres, automotive, and Internet of Things,” said Commission VP Margrethe Vestager, who is responsible for competition policy.

“Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded access to Arm’s IP, with distortive effects in many markets where semiconductors are used.”

‘Confident’ deal will go through

The potential of an EU investigation was first announced in August and was expected to begin after Nvidia would formally notify the Commission of its intention to acquire Arm. Prior to that, Nvidia had said it was confident the deal would go through.

“Although some Arm licensees have expressed concerns or objected to the transaction, and discussions with regulators are taking longer than initially thought,” Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said at the time. “But we are confident in the deal and that regulators should recognise the benefits of the acquisition to Arm, its licensees and the industry.”

The EU and UK aren’t the only ones worried about the deal. Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser also expressed concerns, saying it would give the California company “an opportunity to become the quasi-monopoly supplier of microprocessors to the world.”

The chipmaker is currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank, which agreed to sell to Nvidia in 2020. Nvidia achieved record revenue in the second quarter of 2021, reaching $6.51bn – up 15pc from the previous quarter and 68pc from last year.

Nvidia had issued “behavioural remedies” to the Commission, according to Reuters, and said it would ensure Arm’s neutrality after the acquisition, a concern raised by current Arm customers Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple. The Commission found the concessions to be inadequate.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that companies active in Europe continue having effective access to the technology that is necessary to produce state of the art semiconductor products at competitive prices,” added Vestager.

The Commission is now taking 90 working days before a decision is made on 15 March to either clear or block the deal.

