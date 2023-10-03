Google unveils Chromebook Plus ahead of Pixel event

Google said the new laptops offer a significant performance boost over their predecessors, with a focus on AI features to support users.

Google has shared details about its latest Chromebook offering, which includes boosted specifications and AI capabilities.

The company has revealed eight new Chromebook Plus laptops, that all come with faster processors and double the memory and storage of previous Chromebook models. These new laptops will be available to order from 9 October for European customers.

Google said some existing Chromebooks will also get an OS update in the coming weeks, which will give some of the “enhanced features” being introduced to the Chromebook Plus models.

The new Chromebook Plus laptops come with 1080p cameras and noise-reduction features to enhance video call quality, along with a full HD display. Google said the enhanced power of these laptops makes it easier to use apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and LumaFusion.

Perhaps the biggest new feature for these laptops is the integration of AI technology, which Google has been heavily focused on this year. These Chromebooks use AI to enhance video call quality and edit elements of images. Google said users can also access Adobe’s “family of creative generative AI models” to boost their graphic projects.

“Just like Chromebooks today, we will keep adding new features to Chromebook Plus over time,” the company said in a blogpost. This includes bringing the power of Google’s AI capabilities directly into ChromeOS.

“We’re also working on bringing image generation capabilities to Chromebook Plus. This includes personalisation capabilities in ChromeOS’ settings menu, like generating custom wallpapers using easy templatised text prompts.”

The company shared the announcement ahead of its Pixel event, with certain product details being released ahead of the event tomorrow (4 October).

Google posted sneak previews of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phone models ahead of the launch.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.