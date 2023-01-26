Rose Mary Stalker to step down from Invest NI chair role

An interim chair of Invest NI will be appointed in Stalker’s place when her term comes to an end at the end of January.

The chair of Invest NI has today (26 January) released a statement indicating she will not be seeking a further extension of her term.

Rose Mary Stalker’s extended term as chair of Invest NI is due to conclude at the end of January.

She said she had decided to “pass on the baton” to someone else following nearly 11 years as both a board member and latterly chair of Invest NI.

The organisation works with companies of all stages as they expand and develop their businesses in Northern Ireland. It has been key to attracting FDI to Northern Ireland in recent times, as well as helping home-grown start-ups to expand.

Stalker thanked her colleagues and said she thoroughly enjoyed her time working with them.

“I wish to thank board colleagues, past and present, and Invest NI staff for their hard work and dedication throughout my tenure. The capability and dedication of staff and their commitment to economic development has been inspirational.”

She added that it had been her pleasure to lead the board through the “initial stages of a strategic transformation of Invest NI.”

She wished the team “the greatest of success as Invest NI enters a new stage in its pivotal role as the economic development agency for Northern Ireland.”

Following her announcement, the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland will launch a competition for a new chair in due course.

In the meantime, there will be an interim chair appointed. There has been an interim CEO at Invest NI since Kevin Holland stepped down as CEO from the organisation in December 2021.

Invest NI’s interim CEO is Mel Chittock, who took the reins a few weeks after Holland’s departure.

