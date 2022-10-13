Trump’s Truth Social gets approved by Google’s Play Store

The social media app had been barred from Google’s Play Store for violating policies around moderating user-generated content.

Truth Social, the Twitter-like app by former US president Donald Trump, has been approved for distribution on the Google Play Store.

The social media app was first launched as a beta in February with around 500 users trialling it. However, the app had been barred from the Play Store in a recent submission for approval, limiting its access to Android users.

In August, a Google spokesperson told Axios that the app violated the Play Store’s policies for moderating user-generated content. This includes a requirement to “remove objectionable posts” such as content that incites violence or hate speech.

Truth Social has been working to update its policies since then to get approval for Google’s Play Store, according to Axios.

First announced in October 2021, Truth Social was Trump’s response to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, which banned or suspended his accounts in the aftermath of the January 2021 riots at the US Capitol.

The app is being developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a venture launched soon after his presidency ended. The company’s website says it is “standing up to Big Tech” and “cancelling cancel culture”.

TMTG said that thanks to Google’s decision, Truth Social can now be accessed across all devices in the US.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said. “Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.”

Truth Social conducted some workarounds in recent months to be accessible to Android users, which represent nearly half of all smartphone users in the US.

The app was made available on the Samsung Galaxy Store and a side-loaded version of the app was available from the Truth Social website.

