Why simply ticking a box on diversity won’t instil belonging in an office

Diversity is one of the most talked-about aspects of contemporary company life. Its cultivation is typically deemed pivotal in maintaining employee satisfaction and, ultimately, leading to better business.

But the distinction between diversity and inclusion, as well as other elements of a healthy culture, such as belonging, is critical. Learn why by checking out our interview with BetterUp’s chief innovation officer Dr Gabriella Kellerman. She explored with us the importance of workplace belonging to helping people progress with their careers.

Find out what else you might have missed on Careers this week below.

Careers insights

Samuel Gourley is an associate software engineer at Liberty IT in Belfast, but he began in the company as an intern during his computing science degree. He gave us some insights into what made him want to return as a graduate, and what that has been like so far.

A positive company culture can be one of the most crucial elements of a successful company with satisfied staff members. With this in mind, we visited Kemp Technologies in Limerick and heard from a range of different people there about how the company supports and facilitates their personal and working lives through such benefits as flexible working options and wellbeing initiatives. Check out the video here.

Dropbox’s EMEA head of channels Naveed Malik explored with us his predictions for the future of work, meanwhile senior manager in data and analytics at PwC, Katherine Leenhouts, talked about the importance of memorability in job applications.

News

In jobs news, Newbaze Group, a baby formula supplier for the Chinese market, announced plans for a new facility in Monaghan that will create 60 jobs. Ticketing and events company Eventbrite also made an announcement, with 20 new positions opening at its Cork city office, including business development and customer care roles.

Facebook issued an official apology to 12 of its black, Latinx and Asian employees who addressed their experiences of discrimination at the company in an open letter.

The persistence of the gender pay gap was highlighted by the fact that we’ve entered into a now-annual season in which women will symbolically work for free, while their men colleagues will be unaffected.

The official signing of the National Broadband Plan brought about discussions on its potential for greater flexible working options. The Government cited plans to follow in the footsteps of such employers as Apple, where 1,000 of its Ireland-based employees work remotely.

Words of wisdom

Eoin Connolly, technology director at ConsenSys, explored his own history with code and laid out his key tips for anyone new to the community. He explained why, as he sees it, “code is what the world needs”.

Something that should be high on a company’s list of priorities is ensuring the best possible measures are in place for their mental health and wellbeing. Dr Reetu Sandhu, manager at the Limeade Institute, gave us some insights into how companies can achieve that.