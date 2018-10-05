After an intense September, what lies in store for jobs in October?

September was an excellent month for jobs, but the question still remains as to whether the Halloween season will follow suit.

After a quiet August, employers in Ireland really hit the ground running in September. A total of 2,343 jobs were announced spread across 19 announcements. Seven of the announcements exceeded 100 jobs.

It isn’t the best month of the year, but it’s still quite a hard act to follow. Though it is early days, is there any indication that October will outperform the month that preceded it?

Probably not, if this past week is any indication. Yet there are a few things about this week’s jobs announcements that are worth noting.

Blockchain studio ConsenSys confirmed that it will take on an additional 50 employees at its office in Dublin. Blockchain is a technology that is both in its relative infancy and that generates major excitement, so that alone warrants attention. Yet what is also extremely promising about this announcement in particular is that the company will likely expand even further.

The firm has already leased a 6,000 sq ft facility with the capacity for 80 people, but managing director Lory Kehoe has said he and his team are already seeking bigger premises because they’re hiring “one person per week”. Judging from that, we might hear from ConsenSys again sooner than we think.

In Galway, mobile and internet of things management solutions provider Soti announced that it will open a brand new office in Galway. The Canadian company will make an investment of more than €20m which will create 50 new roles immediately. It will take on 100 more employees over the next three years, bringing the employee headcount up to 150. Of course, with the opening of a new office, we can expect that the company will further expand its Irish presence in coming years.

Finally, UX Design Institute revealed 16 new roles in Dublin. It may seem like a smaller number at the outset but given that the current employee headcount is seven, this constitutes a massive staff increase.

Although perhaps not the most stunning of tallies, this week inspires a lot of optimism about what is yet to come.

This week in Careers we also gained some fascinating insights into the world of tech. We spoke to Simon O’Callaghan from Oath about the importance of constantly upskilling in the world of software development. We also sank our teeth into a fascinating report from Aon about how gamification cam be used for employee assessment.

