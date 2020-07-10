Everything you need to kickstart your job hunt this July

Are you on the lookout for a new role at the moment? The jobs news and advice featured in Silicon Republic Careers this week might help.

This week was a positive one for jobseekers around the country, with roles opening up in biopharma, software and consulting.

Californian biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, for example, announced plans to hire for positions in clinical development, supply chain, IT, facilities and engineering, among other areas. The company will create a total of 140 jobs in Ireland, with the majority going to a new office in Dublin and rest opening at its Cork facilities.

A number of jobs were also announced for Belfast.

Inbotiqa, a financial services software firm, said it will be opening a new tech hub in the region. Recruitment at the company is now underway for 14 positions across QA testing, machine learning engineering, technical implementation and tech support.

Consulting firm Envorso’s new base, also in Belfast, will welcome 19 new staff members. The Seattle company was founded by Adrian Balfour, an entrepreneur from Fermanagh.

If you’re currently on a job hunt but none of these roles catch your eye, you could still benefit from the advice we published in Careers this week. I spoke to Richard Haxby, managing director of MathWorks, who shared his tips for searching for a job remotely.

Haxby said that while Covid-19 restrictions have changed “the traditional dialogue with potential employers” somewhat, the job search itself “has been little impacted”.

For anyone looking for a job that will allow them to keep working remotely, this week’s infographic looked at the highest-paying remote professions. Created by Resume.io, it shows that web developers, software developers and coders are among the highest-earning remote roles in the UK.

When thinking about your salary expectations, it’s important to bear in mind what’s realistic based on the current market. If you’re unsure what you should be looking for salary-wise, Hays’ Nick Deligiannis shared his advice with us. He recommended doing your research, but also keeping an open mind and being ready to compromise with your boss.

Maybe you’re curious about the companies that have been switching to a fully remote working model. One great example is Fujitsu, which announced its permanent remote working plan, called Work Life Shift, for 80,000 employees in Japan earlier this week.

Finally, whether you’re looking for a new job or not, you might be eager to share your thoughts on the future of remote working in Ireland. This week, the Government launched a consultation asking members of the public to submit their suggestions for updating official remote work guidelines. The deadline for submissions is 7 August 2020.

