Weekend takeaway: Get yourself connected

It is all about being connected, from 5G to broadband to WhatsApp, in this essential weekend sci-tech digest.
Everything you need to know about the National Broadband Plan so far
A quick 8-question guide to bring you up to speed on Ireland’s National Broadband Plan and the enduring quest for 100pc high-speed broadband connectivity.
Road to 5G: Three Ireland invests €62m in its network
Three Ireland is keeping to its €100m-a-year network investment commitment.
The inside story of Éirloop’s award-winning SpaceX Hyperloop adventure
After an amazing first attempt, Ireland’s Éirloop team gave us the lowdown on how the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition went.
Latest HEA gender report shows, once again, a big problem remains
Despite a promising rise in the number of women actively participating in third-level institutions, there are still too few at senior level.
Disciplined innovation: How Apple became a $1trn tech giant
Apple nearly imploded in 1996. Today, it is the most valuable company on Earth. How did that happen?
WhatsApp launches brand new API for enterprise communications
WhatsApp is launching new tools for its business customers.
Want to know what jobs are available to graduates?
The future is bright for graduates. Cheryl Cran takes a look around the world to highlight a selection of the hottest jobs for graduates right now.
How machine learning powers auctions in Google Ads
17m data points are core to how ads are auctioned on Google’s Ads platform.
Life could flourish on distant exoplanets eerily similar to Earth
The latest search for exoplanets in the universe has seen us come across a group of planets that appear to be very similar to Earth.
The ultimate new employee checklist for when you’re hiring
There’s a lot to consider when bringing a new hire into the fold of an organisation. If you don’t know where to start, this checklist can ensure you have your bases covered.