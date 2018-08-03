Weekend takeaway: Get yourself connected

It is all about being connected, from 5G to broadband to WhatsApp, in this essential weekend sci-tech digest.

A quick 8-question guide to bring you up to speed on Ireland’s National Broadband Plan and the enduring quest for 100pc high-speed broadband connectivity.

Three Ireland is keeping to its €100m-a-year network investment commitment.

After an amazing first attempt, Ireland’s Éirloop team gave us the lowdown on how the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition went.

Despite a promising rise in the number of women actively participating in third-level institutions, there are still too few at senior level.

Apple nearly imploded in 1996. Today, it is the most valuable company on Earth. How did that happen?

WhatsApp is launching new tools for its business customers.

The future is bright for graduates. Cheryl Cran takes a look around the world to highlight a selection of the hottest jobs for graduates right now.

17m data points are core to how ads are auctioned on Google’s Ads platform.

The latest search for exoplanets in the universe has seen us come across a group of planets that appear to be very similar to Earth.

There’s a lot to consider when bringing a new hire into the fold of an organisation. If you don’t know where to start, this checklist can ensure you have your bases covered.