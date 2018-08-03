COMMS

Weekend takeaway: Get yourself connected


dog talking through tin can phone
It is all about being connected, from 5G to broadband to WhatsApp, in this essential weekend sci-tech digest.

Everything you need to know about the National Broadband Plan so far

picture of fibre cable

A quick 8-question guide to bring you up to speed on Ireland’s National Broadband Plan and the enduring quest for 100pc high-speed broadband connectivity.

Road to 5G: Three Ireland invests €62m in its network

Ben Bulben mountain on a smartphone

Three Ireland is keeping to its €100m-a-year network investment commitment.

The inside story of Éirloop’s award-winning SpaceX Hyperloop adventure

Team Éirloop posing with Elon Musk

Team Éirloop posing with Elon Musk at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition. Image: DCU

After an amazing first attempt, Ireland’s Éirloop team gave us the lowdown on how the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition went.

Latest HEA gender report shows, once again, a big problem remains

Grounds of Trinity College Dublin

Despite a promising rise in the number of women actively participating in third-level institutions, there are still too few at senior level.

Disciplined innovation: How Apple became a $1trn tech giant

Apple logo on Mac Book Air. Image: Emka74/Shutterstock

Apple nearly imploded in 1996. Today, it is the most valuable company on Earth. How did that happen?

WhatsApp launches brand new API for enterprise communications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is launching new tools for its business customers.

Want to know what jobs are available to graduates?

A wooden figurine with a graduation cap on in front of a book, some stationary and a globe wondering about what jobs for graduates exist

The future is bright for graduates. Cheryl Cran takes a look around the world to highlight a selection of the hottest jobs for graduates right now.

How machine learning powers auctions in Google Ads

people bidding at an auction

17m data points are core to how ads are auctioned on Google’s Ads platform.

Life could flourish on distant exoplanets eerily similar to Earth

Earth-like exoplanet

The latest search for exoplanets in the universe has seen us come across a group of planets that appear to be very similar to Earth.

The ultimate new employee checklist for when you’re hiring

There’s a lot to consider when bringing a new hire into the fold of an organisation. If you don’t know where to start, this checklist can ensure you have your bases covered.